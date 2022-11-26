Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Finger Lakes Boating Museum celebrates 25th anniversary
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – This winter will mark the Finger Lakes Boating Museum’s 25th Anniversary in Hammondsport. The museum announced that Saturday, December 10, 2022 marks its 25th year. To celebrate, the museum will be holding activities, holiday surprises, prizes, and a “Tasting Tour”. The Tour will have tastings from The Brewery of Broken Dreams, Pleasant […]
westsidenewsny.com
Rotary Business of the Month
Kitchens by Countryside was chosen as Spencerport Rotary’s “Business of the Month” for November. The Rotary encourages residents to stop by the Kitchens by Countryside showroom to find an amazing space and great people to work with. Pictured are (l-r) Spencerport Rotarian Cindy Harding, Kitchens by Countryside staff Bonnie Gloris, Julia Punzi, Sierra Zaremba, Chrissi Torregrossa, Jacklyn Cappozzi, Alexa VanAuken, Diana Coleman, Amanda Webster, Heather Zapf, Spencerport Rotarians Joe and Lee Marasco, and Rotary President Dave DeMers.
13 WHAM
Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive underway
Victor, N.Y. — The 2022 13WHAM News Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive is now underway. This year's goal is to collect 20,000 new, unwrapped toys for kids in need this holiday season. Donations can be dropped off at several locations, including local malls, Wegmans, Mark's Pizzeria and Kinecta Federal...
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This December
We’ve got five must-see music suggestions to end your year this December here in Rochester. From the 1st to the 31st, we’ve got you covered. So work off that holiday meal, take a load off your holiday shopping stress, and get down and groovy with these great shows coming to town. Get out and celebrate a full (relatively) unimpeded year of live music!
13 WHAM
Irondequoit holds 11th annual tree lightning in I-Square
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Getting into the holiday spirit with a special ceremony in the Town of Irondequoit. Saturday was the 11th annual I-Square tree lighting. Kids and their families gathered to decorate the 20-foot Christmas tree before the countdown to glory. Guests were also treated to some live Christmas...
westsidenewsny.com
Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport
A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
Rochester organizations gather for community supply drive
The goal is to provide materials via donations — to distribute to those in need in our community.
13 WHAM
Local businesses and shoppers enjoy Small Business Saturday
It is an initiative that was created in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and cyber Monday. People were encouraged on Saturday to shop local and support small businesses. Business owners were excited to celebrate the retail holiday saying they get the chance to deepen the relationship with their clientele.
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport Rangers Robotics FIRST® LEGO® League win two first place awards
Spencerport Ranger Robotics FIRST® LEGO® League won two first place awards at the Fairport FLL Qualifier on November 20. They received first place for robot performance and first place for innovation project. The team qualified for the Finger Lakes Championship to be held in Buffalo in mid-February. Photo...
‘You prepare all night’: Some businesses open for Thanksgiving
A few bakeries and restaurants in the area opened their doors on Thanksgiving.
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
13 WHAM
Leicester resident places tree in park to honor loved ones who have passed
Leicester, N.Y. — Leicester resident Lisa Semmel is working to make the holiday season special for her community. About 15 years ago Lisa thought of the idea to put trees in the Village Park to get everyone in the holiday spirit. After coming out with the idea, she sent...
westsidenewsny.com
OFC Creations presentsCharcuterie & Chardonnay Cabaret
OFC Creations Theatre Center presents “Charcuterie & Chardonnay Cabaret: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele and Other Fabulous Divas” opening Friday, December 2, at The Old Farm Café, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester. Join OFC for an evening of fabulous cheese, wines, and other assorted bites...
WHEC TV-10
Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays
Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
Winter safety tips for the elderly
We’re coming up to the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday gatherings, ski and sledding adventures, caroling and countless other activities the winter season brings. Nobody wants their winter fun spoiled, so here are some basic tips to ensure you and your elderly loved ones have a...
WUHF
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
WHEC TV-10
Community invited to support First Responders Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
Rochester smoke shop across from elementary school prompts zoning questions
Mad Flavors has not granted a response to multiple calls or attempts to obtain a statement or interview.
