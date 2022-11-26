Last year everything fell into place to allow the Hawks to win the west and get to travel to Indianapolis to get de-pantsed by Michigan. This year the stars seemed to align perfectly for the Hawkeyes to get another shot at the Wolverines for a B1G Championship. Someone forgot to tell the team of our plans, however. The Hawkeyes came out flat, suffered an injury to their second best player, Cooper DeJean, and didn’t have enough time to pull off yet another comeback victory against the Cornhuskers. I had written that I thought Nebraska would win 23-16. The 24-17 result was about what I thought would happen, but Iowa should have taken care of business to make it two years in a row playing for a B1G championship.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO