Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Position Grades: Nebraska
Last year everything fell into place to allow the Hawks to win the west and get to travel to Indianapolis to get de-pantsed by Michigan. This year the stars seemed to align perfectly for the Hawkeyes to get another shot at the Wolverines for a B1G Championship. Someone forgot to tell the team of our plans, however. The Hawkeyes came out flat, suffered an injury to their second best player, Cooper DeJean, and didn’t have enough time to pull off yet another comeback victory against the Cornhuskers. I had written that I thought Nebraska would win 23-16. The 24-17 result was about what I thought would happen, but Iowa should have taken care of business to make it two years in a row playing for a B1G championship.
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win over Iowa, and handling the days ahead
We now know Mickey Joseph won't be the next permanent Husker head coach. Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as the choice on Saturday morning and Joseph seemed to have knowledge NU was going with an outside hire in the postgame following Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa. Still, Joseph has won his...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
Nebraska Volleyball Slated to Host First and Second NCAA Tournament Rounds
The road to Omaha for Nebraska volleyball begins in Lincoln. The Huskers will begin NCAA Tournament play at home this week. As announced on the selection show Sunday evening, NU is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will open play against Delaware State on Thursday. The winner...
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job
According to a report from Huskersonline.com, South Carolina offensive coordinator is on the radar for Nebraska's assistant coaching search.
'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test
The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
KETV.com
How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem
Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeyes outlast Clemson, 74-71
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) stomached a 14-2 run from the Clemson Tigers (4-2) in the waning minutes to pull out the 74-71 win. Patrick McCaffery got off to a hot start with 10 of Iowa’s first 15 points as they got out to a 15-12 lead, establishing a lead they would never technically relinquish. Five straight points out of half got the Hawkeye lead to double digits as he showed off a varied array of moves in the paint. He finished with 21 points on 7/14 shooting and five rebounds.
blackheartgoldpants.com
#25 Iowa vs TCU: Preview, How to Watch, + Game Thread
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) return to the court in Niceville, FL to face the TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) in the championship of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Horned Frogs followed Iowa’s 74-71 win over Clemson with a 59-48 BARNBURNER victory over California. TCU entered the season ranked 14th,...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win
(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jim McKee: Cass County’s humble start |
When American railroads literally received millions of acres of land as grants from the federal, state and local governments in order to encourage rail construction, much of that land needed to be sold to provide money for materials and labor. Before Cass County, or Nebraska, or even the United States...
Comments / 0