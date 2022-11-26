ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Position Grades: Nebraska

Last year everything fell into place to allow the Hawks to win the west and get to travel to Indianapolis to get de-pantsed by Michigan. This year the stars seemed to align perfectly for the Hawkeyes to get another shot at the Wolverines for a B1G Championship. Someone forgot to tell the team of our plans, however. The Hawkeyes came out flat, suffered an injury to their second best player, Cooper DeJean, and didn’t have enough time to pull off yet another comeback victory against the Cornhuskers. I had written that I thought Nebraska would win 23-16. The 24-17 result was about what I thought would happen, but Iowa should have taken care of business to make it two years in a row playing for a B1G championship.
IOWA CITY, IA
Corn Nation

Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes

Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test

The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
IOWA CITY, IA
KETV.com

How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem

Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
OMAHA, NE
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeyes outlast Clemson, 74-71

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) stomached a 14-2 run from the Clemson Tigers (4-2) in the waning minutes to pull out the 74-71 win. Patrick McCaffery got off to a hot start with 10 of Iowa’s first 15 points as they got out to a 15-12 lead, establishing a lead they would never technically relinquish. Five straight points out of half got the Hawkeye lead to double digits as he showed off a varied array of moves in the paint. He finished with 21 points on 7/14 shooting and five rebounds.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

#25 Iowa vs TCU: Preview, How to Watch, + Game Thread

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) return to the court in Niceville, FL to face the TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) in the championship of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Horned Frogs followed Iowa’s 74-71 win over Clemson with a 59-48 BARNBURNER victory over California. TCU entered the season ranked 14th,...
FORT WORTH, TX
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win

(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jim McKee: Cass County’s humble start |

When American railroads literally received millions of acres of land as grants from the federal, state and local governments in order to encourage rail construction, much of that land needed to be sold to provide money for materials and labor. Before Cass County, or Nebraska, or even the United States...
CASS COUNTY, NE

