Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders in Profit As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon Investors Nurse Losses: IntoTheBlock
Crypto insights firm IntoTheBlock finds that the majority of those invested in leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are in profit while holders of other large crypto assets are weathering losses. At time of writing, 57% percent of all DOGE holders are in profit, while 37% are underwater and 6% are...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Revives Its Bullish Strength Above $290; Will Bulls Defend This Area?
BNB’s price bounces off from $250 as the price rallies to a high of $300 as bulls take charge of the price. BNB’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $300 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. BNB’s price bounces from a low of $250...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Struggles As Bulls Hold The Line – How Long Before Bears Retest $14,000?
BTC’s price holds above $16,000 price struggles to break above $17,000, creating more worry for many traders. Price remains weak as bears battle bulls, as the price fails to break above $17,500 with so much uncertainty in the market. Rejection from a low of $17,000 on the high timeframe...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run
If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Loses Demand Zone Again As Bears Dominate – Is $700 Realistic For Investors?
Price remains weak as bears battle bulls; so much uncertainty in the market. ETH price gets rejected from a low of $1,220 on the high timeframe. The price of Ethereum (ETH) trading below $1,200 continues as the price faced rejection, breaking and trending higher to a region of $1,300 after showing from price action bouncing off from its weekly low of $1,080.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Registers Bearish Divergence, What’s Incoming?
After the FTX crash on November 9, Litecoin’s price began a significant upward price movement. Investors continue to remain in profit. However, a downswing could be on the way. This might not necessarily be the end of the bulls just yet. Although LTC is moving south after registering a...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Climbs 25%, Leads Top 10 Coins, In Last 7 Days – Can It Hit $1 By 2023?
Dogecoin is currently driving the market’s current recovery, at least in part. The memecoin’s price reached the $0.0945 on Monday, in the midst of the shockwave brought about by FTX’s implosion. Despite the strain, DOGE still proved its resilience at it soared 25 percent in the last...
Litecoin And 4 Other Cryptos That Rallied 20% Or More This Week Even As Bitcoin Flatlined
Some DeFei tokens stood out with stellar gains this week. It could be a harbinger of interest returning to the crypto space after the FTX fiasco. The cryptocurrency market remained subdued in the past week, despite the stock market notching gains. In addition to market-wide concerns about the economy and interest rates, the crypto space is stymied by the developments in the FTX saga.
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Price Struggles At $5.49, Will There Be A Run Up To $6?
After sustaining bullish price action for the past two days, the Uniswap price has registered a shift in its price movement. With a 0.9% loss in the last 24 hours, price sentiment has shifted toward the bears. At press time, Uniswap has struggled to move past its rigid resistance mark...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Needs To Hover Over These 2 Levels To Gain Momentum
Bitcoin continues to face strong resistance at the $17,000 price ceiling. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin lost 2% of its market value. In the past week, BTC has hovered around the same price region. The King Coin has not touched the $17,000 price resistance band in more than two weeks.
CoinTelegraph
Will Bitcoin hit $110K in 2023? 3 reasons to be bullish on BTC now
Bitcoin (BTC) may follow stocks on a “massive bull run” as the weekly chart delivers a unique sign of strength. The latest analysis from several well-known crypto names suggests it is time to give up the bear market narrative. Despite everyone talking about a new macro BTC price...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Dogecoin and Five Altcoins, Says One Top-10 Crypto Eyeing Short-Term Rally
A widely followed crypto analyst is looking at popular meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) and five other major altcoins. Pseudonymous crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa tells their 187,800 Twitter followers that DOGE’s current pump is likely unsustainable. “Moving prob due to some Elon news. Don’t really think this will be a...
Comments / 0