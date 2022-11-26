ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 22

D Walls
2d ago

Mr. Irwin, I will pray for and your family. I have stage four cancer that metastasis to my liver. I was diagnosed in April. Since had 13 chemotherapy treatments which cause extre.e neuropathy in hands and feet. since been taking off that drug recently . also had 5 treatments to the tumor of my pancreas. I have faith in the creator and I ask him for mercy and blessings five times or more a day. I know that man can't do anything without him. so when the doctor tells me good or bad news I turn to the creator and ask him for his mercy and guidance . my my C-19 showed at 65 on a scale of 1-35 for cancer. with all the chemo and the radiation which can boost even more, I am at 9 as of Friday November 25, 2022. I will as I do prat for all who are suffering and going through a struggle. Your time on earth is written from the creator not man.

Reply(5)
20
Nutinbutsweet Brandie
2d ago

Isn’t it so sad for people to treat u like that and if u able to go on you should be aloud to do so I’m so sorry for you having to fight this and your family and your children. I know what it’s like to go through something so horrific.

Reply
10
Tavi Wo
2d ago

This is truly unfortunate, and I'm so sorry this happened to you. As you see doctor's don't have the last word, you're still here after your 6 month prognosis 🙏🏾 Everyone should spend everyday like their last, we are all going to expire.

Reply
10
Related
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Daily Mail

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her

Sharon Stone encouraged her followers to seek second opinions after she said a 'large fibroid tumor' was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Stone, 64, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday with a personal message about her health, saying she 'just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,' and went for 'a double epidural' to treat pain she was in.
News Breaking LIVE

"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery

Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Abby Joseph

Woman’s Brother Designs Her Wedding Dress Before He Dies, but Her Fiancé Rips It to Shreds After He Sees It

When someone close to us passes away, it is often the memoirs, sentimental items, or things that they created that are most cherished by those left behind. Even something like a garment may serve as a potent reminder of the people and experiences that shaped it. As you're about to read, these things are more than material belongings; they are treasured possessions.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
DoYouRemember?

Gloria Estefan Says Her Daughter Was “Very Anxious” Coming Out As Gay

Gloria Estefan has many titles to her name, from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time to becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But on top of all that, she is also a mother of two, to daughter Emily and son Nayib. Estefan had to exercise her mom muscles during a very important time in Emily’s life, when she was coming out a few years ago as gay.
People

People

358K+
Followers
60K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy