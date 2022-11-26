We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...

28 DAYS AGO