Mr. Irwin, I will pray for and your family. I have stage four cancer that metastasis to my liver. I was diagnosed in April. Since had 13 chemotherapy treatments which cause extre.e neuropathy in hands and feet. since been taking off that drug recently . also had 5 treatments to the tumor of my pancreas. I have faith in the creator and I ask him for mercy and blessings five times or more a day. I know that man can't do anything without him. so when the doctor tells me good or bad news I turn to the creator and ask him for his mercy and guidance . my my C-19 showed at 65 on a scale of 1-35 for cancer. with all the chemo and the radiation which can boost even more, I am at 9 as of Friday November 25, 2022. I will as I do prat for all who are suffering and going through a struggle. Your time on earth is written from the creator not man.
Isn’t it so sad for people to treat u like that and if u able to go on you should be aloud to do so I’m so sorry for you having to fight this and your family and your children. I know what it’s like to go through something so horrific.
This is truly unfortunate, and I'm so sorry this happened to you. As you see doctor's don't have the last word, you're still here after your 6 month prognosis 🙏🏾 Everyone should spend everyday like their last, we are all going to expire.
