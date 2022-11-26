ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodrich, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

See photos as Grand Rapids South Christian shuts out Goodrich for D4 state title

DETROIT, MI — Grand Rapids South Christian’s defense stood strong, delivering a goose egg to Goodrich on Friday in the Division 4 state title game. The Sailors defeated the Martians 28-0 on Nov. 25 at Ford Field in Detroit, led by senior quarterback Jake DeHaan completing 14 of 21 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns Friday while rushing 12 times for 99 yards and another touchdown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Defense kept coming through for Frankenmuth

DETROIT -- At one point this season, the Frankenmuth defense was a puzzle no team could solve. The Eagles opened the season with a 27-2 win over Goodrich, then later in the year had back-to-back-to-back shutouts of Bay City John Glenn, Freeland and Bridgeport. Alma, Garber and Powers managed a touchdown each the last three weeks of the regular season. Frankenmuth entered Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game against Gladwin having allowed a total of 13 points in four postseason games, shutouts of Swan Valley and Country Day, and allowing a score each against Birch Run and Hamady.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive.com

De La Salle star QB Brady Drogosh saved best for last with memorable state final game

DETROIT – While Dan Rohn might be biased, the Warren De La Salle head coach doesn’t think there’s a better player in the state than Brady Drogosh. And while that kind of high praise is typically for a player’s head coach, even Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s coach Tim Rogers had nothing but good things to say about the 4-star quarterback after an electric performance in the Division 2 state title game on Friday.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals

Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
MUSKEGON, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win

Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
23K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy