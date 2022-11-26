Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
10 Flint-area girls basketball teams to watch in 2022-23
FLINT – With the girls basketball season beginning tonight around Michigan, let’s take a look at some of the Flint-area teams worth watching. Now, that doesn’t mean these are the 10 best teams in the area, just 10 that are worthy of keeping an eye on as the season progresses.
MLive.com
Dante Moore ends high school career in glorious fashion as Detroit King football wins D3 state title again
DETROIT – Dante Moore’s legacy with the Detroit Martin Luther King football team has ended – and it closed in the grandest of fashion. Moore, a five-star senior quarterback who bound for Oregon, was every-bit of dominant in King’s 49-27 throttling of Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.
See photos of Gladwin’s football victory over Frankenmuth for D5 state title
DETROIT, MI — Gladwin defeated Frankenmuth 10-7 in the Division 5 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
See photos as Grand Rapids South Christian shuts out Goodrich for D4 state title
DETROIT, MI — Grand Rapids South Christian’s defense stood strong, delivering a goose egg to Goodrich on Friday in the Division 4 state title game. The Sailors defeated the Martians 28-0 on Nov. 25 at Ford Field in Detroit, led by senior quarterback Jake DeHaan completing 14 of 21 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns Friday while rushing 12 times for 99 yards and another touchdown.
MLive.com
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
Gladwin football's stellar defense defeats Frankenmuth in Division 5 state championship
DETROIT – The Gladwin Flying G’s (14-0) outlasted the Frankenmuth Eagles (13-1) 10-7 in a nail biting Division 5 football state championship game. Gladwin recorded its first undefeated season in program history, along with its first finals appearance and state title. The first half was a ...
MLive.com
Defense kept coming through for Frankenmuth
DETROIT -- At one point this season, the Frankenmuth defense was a puzzle no team could solve. The Eagles opened the season with a 27-2 win over Goodrich, then later in the year had back-to-back-to-back shutouts of Bay City John Glenn, Freeland and Bridgeport. Alma, Garber and Powers managed a touchdown each the last three weeks of the regular season. Frankenmuth entered Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game against Gladwin having allowed a total of 13 points in four postseason games, shutouts of Swan Valley and Country Day, and allowing a score each against Birch Run and Hamady.
See our favorite photos from the 2022 MHSAA Football Finals
DETROIT, MI — The 2022 MHSAA Football Finals are a wrap at Ford Field in Detroit. Eight teams were crowned champions on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26.
MLive.com
De La Salle star QB Brady Drogosh saved best for last with memorable state final game
DETROIT – While Dan Rohn might be biased, the Warren De La Salle head coach doesn’t think there’s a better player in the state than Brady Drogosh. And while that kind of high praise is typically for a player’s head coach, even Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s coach Tim Rogers had nothing but good things to say about the 4-star quarterback after an electric performance in the Division 2 state title game on Friday.
See more than 100 photos of Warren De La Salle, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central D2 state title game
DETROIT, MI — Warren De La Salle sits atop the throne once again — now back-to-back — claiming the MHSAA Division 2 state championship. The Pilots soared to new heights led to victory by their senior quarterback Brady Drogosh with a demanding 52-13 win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central.
MLive.com
Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals
Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
Sources: Western Michigan won't retain coach Tim Lester
Sources tell ESPN that Western Michigan is parting ways with football coach Tim Lester after six seasons.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
What’s being said nationally after Michigan thumps Ohio State 45-23
No. 3 Michigan is headed back to the Big Ten championship, thanks to an upset victory against No. 3 Ohio State. The Wolverines (12-0) overcame a slow start and dominated the second half, outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 in front of a sellout crowd at Ohio Stadium -- a place they hadn’t won since 2000.
Mel Tucker unsure if Michigan State would accept bowl invitation at 5-7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State had a pair of chances to secure its place in bowl season in the final two weeks of the regular season and let both opportunities pass it by. The Spartans finished the regular season Saturday with a 35-16 loss at Penn State, putting them at 5-7 and in an uncertain position.
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
townbroadcast.com
Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win
Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Fight to the end and a frenzy
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – After rallying late in the season to win three of four games, Michigan State closed its schedule with back-to-back losses. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) followed a double-overtime loss at home to Indiana last week with a 35-16 defeat at No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2) on Saturday in their regular season finale.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
23K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0