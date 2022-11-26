ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AL

Danville teen found, safe after reported missing

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

In an update Friday night, the sheriff’s office confirmed Wallace was found safe.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), investigators are searching for 15-year-old Christian Wallace. Officials say he was last seen walking along Highway 36 near Danville High School, headed toward Lawrence County.

‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama

Wallace is described as being 5’8 and 150 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, red shorts, and a pair of grey tennis shoes.

If you have information related to Wallace’s whereabouts, contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Bill Riley at 256-350-4613, or submit a tip here .

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

