Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Snow on the way for the mountains
We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
KTVZ
Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 3:11PM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to. 19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…May see light ice amounting...
Comments / 0