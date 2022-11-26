ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Snow on the way for the mountains

We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
LA PINE, OR

