Durant, Seth Curry help Nets pull away, beat Blazers 111-94
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-94 on Sunday. Curry was 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season. “I’ve always felt like if I get good shots I’m going to make them at a high clip,” Curry said. “Our offense was flowing pretty well. Guys found me open early on to start the game and I felt pretty good, aggressive.” Kyrie Irving added 22 points for the Nets. Ben Simmons took just three shots but had 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Mavs Governor Mark Cuban Speaks on Kemba Walker Signing
After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, the Dallas Mavericks have faced the need to address their third ball-handler position. It was initially more or less brushed off as not being a need that required addressing. “I'm not really worried about us having a third ball handler," Mavs General Manager...
Shake Milton Reveals 76ers’ Key to Success Against Orlando Magic
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to close out their two-game stretch in Orlando with another matchup against the Magic. Two days prior, the Sixers paid a visit to the Magic for the first time this season coming off a loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Once again shorthanded, the Sixers found a way to climb above .500 for the second time this season by defeating Orlando in the first outing.
Doc Rivers Compliments Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero
The Orlando Magic might not be ready to compete for an NBA title just yet, but they have been building a talented young team over the last few years. Over the offseason, Orlando garnered the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. With their selection, they snagged Duke product Paolo Banchero, who played just 39 games with the Blue Devils in 2021-2022.
Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut
No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
Wizards take on the Timberwolves on 3-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -1.5; over/under is 223. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its three-game skid when the Wizards take on Minnesota. The Wizards are 7-4 in home games. Washington...
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
Bears Fall Apart in Second Half of Loss to Jets
View the original article to see embedded media. Once the Bears figured out who the quarterback would be Sunday, they gave a good account of themselves for about a half of football. They even remembered they had wide receiver Chase Claypool on the team. Then Trevor Siemian's passes stopped connecting,...
NFC North Standings: The Vikings Can Clinch the Division in Week 13
The Minnesota Vikings will likely be one of the NFL's first teams — if not the first — to clinch a division title this season. They can do it as soon as next Sunday. All that needs to happen is the Vikings beating the Jets and the Lions losing to the Jaguars. If both of those results occur, the Vikings will clinch the NFC North in Week 13. If one or both don't happen, Minnesota will have another opportunity to clinch when it travels to Detroit the following Sunday.
The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards Game
Rim protection leading to an open three, Al Horford's besting Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown delivering the dagger headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game. Jaylen Brown Cleared for Takeoff Two seconds into this clip, the Wizards have two defenders above ...
