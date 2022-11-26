The Minnesota Vikings will likely be one of the NFL's first teams — if not the first — to clinch a division title this season. They can do it as soon as next Sunday. All that needs to happen is the Vikings beating the Jets and the Lions losing to the Jaguars. If both of those results occur, the Vikings will clinch the NFC North in Week 13. If one or both don't happen, Minnesota will have another opportunity to clinch when it travels to Detroit the following Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO