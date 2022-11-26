Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
What to make of awkward exchange between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen
There was genuine interest in what it was going to be like to see New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick come face-to-face again with Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen in Thursday’s Thanksgiving game. For those that don’t know or have forgotten, things got a bit chippy when the Patriots...
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady's Loss Sunday
Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns topped the Buccaneers in overtime on Sunday afternoon and the NFL world is pretty shocked. "That’s the worst loss I’ve ever seen from a Brady team," one fan wrote. "The...
Patriots Bill Belichick: Still ‘No Consensus’ About NFL Catches
The New England Patriots are seeing red these days. They're mad at opponents. Angry about losing a winnable game on Thanksgiving. Peeved - inexplicably - with the media. Disappointed in their frustrating Red-Zone offense, which ranks 31st in the NFL. And, on a lighter, more positive note, looking forward to...
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Huddle Video
Tom Brady wasn't interested in having a camera on him while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huddled up. A FOX camera panned to him as a graphic was showing his career stats against the Cleveland Browns when Brady told it to go away. Brady is 7-1 against the Browns and...
Wild stat about Tom Brady goes viral
Tom Brady did something on Sunday that he has never done before in his 23-year NFL career, but this first is not something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is proud of. The Bucs held a 17-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns late in the fourth quarter before David Njoku made an incredible catch on fourth down in the back of the end zone. That allowed the Browns to tie the score with just 32 seconds remaining, and they ended up winning 23-17 in overtime. It also marked the first time that a Brady-led team has ever lost after leading in the final two minutes of regulation by seven or more points.
What Bill Belichick said about Hunter Henry’s TD catch being overturned
Bill Belichick said it's hard to find consensus with plays that close. Hunter Henry thought he caught his second touchdown of the game and had given the Patriots the lead in Thursday night’s eventual 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. At first, the refs did too, when they initially...
Justin Jefferson Explains His Milestone Day Against the Patriots
It’s always interesting seeing where a player will take a conversation on reaching individual milestones. Justin Jefferson, just 23 years old, has already had some practice doing it. So when I raised the record with the Vikings’ receiver about breaking the best three-year start in NFL history—he’s now at...
Bill Belichick Compares 1 Player To Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor
Bill Belichick has coached some great players in his time as an NFL coach — including all-time greats Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor. This year, Belichick has up-and-coming running back Rhamondre Stevenson. According to NBC analyst Jason Garrett, Belichick raved to him about the young running back star. He...
Travis Kelce’s 12th TD catch from Chiefs QB Mahomes set new single-season personal best
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set a new single-season career high for touchdown receptions on Sunday in Kansas City’s game against the L.A. Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce caught a first-quarter pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes just inside the Rams’ 30-yard line and then did the...
Bills vs. Patriots Practice Report: Will Illness & Injury Key AFC East Showdown?
The Buffalo Bills saw both significant returns and notable absences for Sunday’s practice as they began preparations for Thursday’s night’s matchup with the New England Patriots. Center Mitch Morse, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau all returned to the field during the team’s 90-minute workout...
Eagles Run Packers’ Defense Into Oblivion
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Miles Sanders ran for miles. Jalen Hurts delivered the hurt. Those are some bad puns, but nowhere near as bad as the Green Bay Packers’ run defense performed on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts, the MVP-caliber quarterback, and Sanders, the underrated running...
‘Be Thankful’: Texans GM Nick Caserio Deflects Bad Season in Favor of Thanksgiving
HOUSTON — When general manager Nick Caserio made a guest appearance on Sports Radio 610 Wednesday morning, he noted that fans should focus on being thankful at Thanksgiving than worrying about the misfortunes of the Houston Texans. Four days later, it would be difficult for Caserio to reiterate his...
Lions Fans React to Being in ‘Playoff Hunt’ Graphic
For the past few seasons, the Detroit Lions have not been serious playoff contenders. Following the dismissal of Jim Caldwell, the team finished in last place in the NFC North repeatedly under the former regime. As a result, former head coach Matt Patricia and general manger Bob Quinn were sent...
Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday
For the last two decades, Tom Brady has made a living by coming through in the clutch and killing the hopes of many opposing teams with the game on the line. But on Sunday, something happened to him that he had never dealt with before. For the first time in...
Buccaneers Loss Keeps Falcons NFC South Hopes Alive; What Needs to Happen?
The Atlanta Falcons are waking up the day after losing to the Washington Commanders 19-13 in a game that came down to the Falcons' final possession. However, they still have a puncher's shot at winning the NFC South after the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers also fell short. Needing just a...
Rams’ Payout to Lions in Matthew Stafford Trade Quickly Rising
During their Super Bowl run last season, the Los Angeles Rams received a strong impact from Matthew Stafford. When parting with significant draft capital to acquire a quarterback later in his NFL career, there tends to be some downside at some point. After winning a Super Bowl following the trade,...
Dolphins 2022 Week 12 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. -- As a reminder, the inactives were QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, RB Raheem Mostert and TE Hunter Long. Bridgewater (knee) and Mostert (knee) were the only two kept out of the game because of health issues.
Jaguars’ Doug Pederson, Travis Etienne Provide Updates on Week 12 Foot Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars have potentially avoided a major scare with star running back Travis Etienne, who left Sunday's thrilling 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury after just two carries. "Yeah, we didn't rule him out. We thought he could go," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said...
