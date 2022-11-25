Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
Two late night shootings in New Orleans, woman killed near UMC
New Orleans Police say they found a woman dead shortly after midnight. “NOPD was notified of a shooting at S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets in a parking lot,” according to a news release.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
WWL-TV
18-year-old killed on Canal Street Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was walking when the suspect, a 15-year-old male, approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect was immediately arrested by officers in the area.
5 People Shot in French Quarter on Sunday Caught on Video
WVUE TV in New Orleans reported 5 people were shot over the weekend in the French Quarter. The shootings hampered celebrations during the Bayou State Classic football game weekend in New Orleans over the weekend. Gunshots rang out just before 2AM on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New...
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
fox8live.com
Man dies after being found shot in Metairie back yard
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man found shot in the back yard of a Metairie house died at a hospital late Monday night (Nov. 28), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s name and age were not immediately disclosed. Deputies responded to reports of gunfire around 7:30...
Two burned bodies found on the Northshore
Police say they are investigating after finding a pair of burned bodies in the Historic Downtown Covington. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Covington Police Department responded to the scene of an apparent double homicide
Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead. It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say. “Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim...
NOLA.com
Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports
The Rev. Otis Young, a retired priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, and Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate, have been missing since Sunday, according to a WWL-TV report citing the Rev. Daniel Brouillette, a pastor at the church. Sgt. Edwin Masters, a spokesman for Covington Police, confirmed that...
postsouth.com
Louisiana woman rescued after small plane crashes into live power lines
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Louisiana woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Monday after a small plane crashed into live power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland. Two people were rescued Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages across...
WDSU
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
15-year-old arrested for Canal Street murder
New Orleans Police have booked a child with the Saturday murder of a man on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Street. Today November 27, 2022, NOPD officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile on second degree murder
fox8live.com
Victim fires shots after car stolen at Slidell gas station, police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Saturday night. A man told police that he left his vehicle running at the Circle K gas station on Voters Road while talking to his friends. He says an unknown young male suspect then got into...
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’
Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning.
WWL-TV
1 dead as Amtrak train on NY to New Orleans route, FedEx truck crash in west Georgia
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck Monday morning in Haralson County, killing the driver of the truck, authorities said. Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
NOLA.com
Man arrested hours after 2 burned bodies found behind Covington business, police say
A Covington man was booked with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two people whose badly burned bodies were discovered behind a business in downtown Covington early Monday morning, Covington police said. The bodies have not yet been publicly identified. Antonio Donde Tyson, 49, was also booked...
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
Comments / 1