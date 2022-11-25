ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

18-year-old killed on Canal Street Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was walking when the suspect, a 15-year-old male, approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect was immediately arrested by officers in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man dies after being found shot in Metairie back yard

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man found shot in the back yard of a Metairie house died at a hospital late Monday night (Nov. 28), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s name and age were not immediately disclosed. Deputies responded to reports of gunfire around 7:30...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two burned bodies found on the Northshore

Police say they are investigating after finding a pair of burned bodies in the Historic Downtown Covington. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Covington Police Department responded to the scene of an apparent double homicide
COVINGTON, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana woman rescued after small plane crashes into live power lines

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Louisiana woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Monday after a small plane crashed into live power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland. Two people were rescued Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages across...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDSU

SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help

John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

