Josh Ringer runs wild as East Central beats New Prairie for Indiana Class 4A championship

INDIANAPOLIS — East Central needed just 53 seconds to establish control in Friday’s Class 4A state final at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That’s when Eli Ashton, who has a penchant for making impact plays in the most important games, ran around right end 59 yards for a touchdown.

After that, it was a heaping helping of Josh Ringer, who tied a Class 4A state final record with four rushing touchdowns as the Trojans trounced New Prairie 37-7 to celebrate their third state championship. The other titles came in 2017 and 1994.

It’s fitting that Ashton was the initial catalyst. The senior wide receiver played a vital part in East Central reaching the finals. He caught a go-ahead TD pass in the fourth quarter of a semistate showdown with Roncalli, then blocked a potentially deciding 30-yard field goal in the final seconds to force overtime, when the Trojans endured 24-21.

After Ashton’s jump start, Ringer scored on TD runs of 32 and 24 yards to give East Central a 20-0 lead by opening quarter’s end. The Trojans had 193 rushing yards without an attempted pass in the first quarter.

Ringer, a junior running back, scored on a 3-yard TD rush in the third quarter to make it 27-0, then added a 6-yard score in the final quarter.

He finished with 167 yards on 23 carries. Ashton rushed for 114 yards on just five carries. Junior Ryan Brotherton added 100 yards on 18 carries.

East Central (13-2) outgained New Prairie 395-116 in rushing yards and 459-275 in total yards.

“It was just a total complete effort,” said East Central fourth-year coach Jake Meiners. “I couldn’t be prouder of this program.”

Meiners, a 2009 East Central graduate, improves his record to 42-9.

The Cougars’ lone score came with 2:43 remaining as quarterback Marshall Kmiecik scrambled in from 21 yards out.

Cougars senior linebacker Tayvion Ortman and sophomore linebacker Hayden Scott each had a game-high 11 total tackles. Ortman had eight solos, Scott five. Senior defensive back Carson Koelling led the Trojans with nine total tackles, including six solos.

New Prairie (13-2) was seeking its first state title in any sport. In the only previous state finals appearance, the Cougars lost 77-42 to New Palestine in 2014.

