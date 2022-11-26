ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Semifinals

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Get the latest Arkansas high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 semifinals kick off across the state

The 2022 Arkansas high school football semifinals kick off Friday (November 25) with the winners from each game moving on to next week's ASHAA state championships.

You can follow all of this week's state semifinal action on SBLive Arkansas , including live Arkansas high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arkansas high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE ARKANSAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Arkansas high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Arkansas:

How the SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football teams fared in Week 12

Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football for Week 12

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week?

Full football coverage on SBLive Arkansas

