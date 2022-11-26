Arkansas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Semifinals
Get the latest Arkansas high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 semifinals kick off across the state
The 2022 Arkansas high school football semifinals kick off Friday (November 25) with the winners from each game moving on to next week's ASHAA state championships.
You can follow all of this week's state semifinal action on SBLive Arkansas , including live Arkansas high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arkansas high school football scoreboard :
STATEWIDE ARKANSAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD
You can also watch dozens of Arkansas high school football games live on the NFHS Network :
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
