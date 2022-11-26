Wagoner to play for Class 4A title after tossing a semifinal shutout

By Patrick Kays

ADA - Tradition is rich in Wagoner.

As their home side bleachers currently face some renovations, head coach Dale Condict will have no issue squeezing in another year of accomplishments onto the museum-esque canvas of WL Odom Stadium.

This 2022 Wagoner Bulldog team is now guaranteed some recognition in a spot somewhere in that stadium following a decisive 30-0 semifinal victory against Poteau on Friday afternoon at East Central University in Ada.

From the moment the bracket shaped up, Condict held some confidence in his defense when seeing this crash course with Poteau.

The Pirates, a heavy rushing team with tremendous speed, was stymied all game long by the Bulldog defense - being held to only 95 yards on the day.

“We felt good about the draw we had because our run defense was so strong," Condict said. "We knew Tuttle (who the Bulldogs beat in last week's quarterfinals) was going to be a predominantly run team and Poteau was going to be a predominantly run team, so we felt good about those matchups.

"But then to be able to go and execute against the style of offense they run and do a great job of it (is amazing).”

The pressure was on Poteau right out of the gate when a simple pooch kick hit the turf and into the arms of Wagoner’s Beau McFarland.

A lengthy 10-play, 29-yard drive ended on a Kale Charboneau incompletion on fourth down at the Poteau 2-yard line, giving Poteau the possession.

The pumped-up Pirate crowd would fall silent on Poteau’s first offensive play when tailback Jackson Sommers took a handoff in the end zone and was met by Bulldog lineman Alex Shieldnight for a safety, giving Wagoner a 2-0 lead.

“I was slanting hard right and the guard pulled,” said Shieldnight. “I let him take me to the play in the backfield and I made the play,”

Following the denial at the goal line on the Bulldogs' previous offensive possession, Charboneau would not be denied again.

On the second play of the drive, Charboneau found receiver Mattson Swanson on a 22-yard toss to set the Bulldogs up at the 27-yard line. Gabe Rodriguez’s 8-yard run to follow put Wagoner in the red zone.

Thats when Swanson took a handoff for 19 yards for a score to give Wagoner a 9-0 lead with 5:04 in the first quarter.

Wagoner’s next possession ended in its only punt of the game.

Charboneau’s next possession ended on a 77-yard strike to Brayden Skeen to give the Bulldogs a 16-0 lead.

That strike gave Wagoner all the confidence they needed.

“We knew if we got them down by more than two possessions, that it would be hard for them to get back,” said Charboneau. “They don't really throw it a lot in the Wing T.”

From that point, Wagoner was able to roll the clock by pounding the ball up the middle.

Sixteen consecutive run plays assisted a Wagoner drive that took 11:48 seconds off the clock, basically all of the third quarter. It was a drive that resulted in no points due to a blocked field goal.

At that point though, things were more of Wagoner’s shade of red.

Rodriguez and Charboneau added two more scores to the Bulldog final tally in the fourth, as Rodriguez took a handoff 56 yards to the house and Charboneau scored on a 4-yard keeper.

Charboneau finished 11-of-18 passing for 181 yards and a score, as well as 16 carries for 66 yards and a score.

Rodriguez rushed 11 times for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Kord Fenton was the leading rusher for the Pirates with three carries for 45 yards. Junior standout running back Dax Collins rushed 10 times for 35 yards.

Aiden Sockey finished with two interceptions on the day.

Poteau finishes the 2022 campaign with back-to-back semifinal losses and end at 10-3.

As for Wagoner, the Bulldogs will face the winner of Elk City-Cushing on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Condict has trouble even comprehending how Wagoner’s tradition in their football program has gotten to this.

“I would say when I started out in this career, I was pretty ambitious. Probably a little overconfident,” said Condict. “I could have never written down on paper or dreamed up what we are doing.”

He will look to continue a dream with a sixth state championship on Saturday.