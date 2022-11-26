Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could snap three-year UFC hiatus with title fight in Las VegasJalyn SmootLas Vegas, NV
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local shopping centers are getting into the holiday fun as they prepare to host several Christmas events in December. The Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will host several holiday events, including cookies with Santa, hands-free shopping, and more. Both locations will offer...
news3lv.com
Ready to spread holiday cheer? Clark County's toy drive is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bring holiday joy to foster children in our community. Clark County's Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration Toy Drive is here from Nov. 28 through Dec. 10. Any toys or gift cards donated will go toward foster children in the Clark County Department of Family Services. If...
news3lv.com
Vitalant hosts Thanksgiving weekend blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vitalant continued its annual Thanksgiving blood drive on Sunday. The group said fewer people donate during the holiday season than any other time of the year, and every two seconds, a hospital patient needs a blood transfusion. Right now, there is a critical need for...
news3lv.com
Silverton Casino kicks off holiday season with tree lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered around the tree to kick off the Christmas season at Silverton Casino!. The tree lighting ceremony took center stage Friday night as guests joined in with Christmas cheer. Guests also got a taste of the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and cookies while...
news3lv.com
Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village for 2022 holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead to Christmas!. Opportunity Village's Magical Forest opens Friday, November 25, at 5:30 p.m. It's a field full of holiday fun and tradition for 31 years, and even a train that winds through the park. Children...
srhslariat.com
Home For The Holidays
Christmas time is fast approaching, but luckily there’s no shortage of fun Christmas activities here in Las Vegas. Whether with family or friends, day or night, there’s plenty to do this holiday season. One of the most popular things to do in the winter time is Glistening Lights,...
news3lv.com
Inflation lights up holiday decoration prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nov. 27 marks the first Sunday of Advent, better known as the start of the Christmas season. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, getting someone to decorate your home can run you into the thousands. News 3 spoke to Holiday Illumination, a...
news3lv.com
Enchant Christmas returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Enchant has returned to the Las Vegas Ballpark this holiday season with an amazing light display and an ice rink for the family to enjoy. Our Kyle Wilcox takes us inside for a behind-the-scenes look at the attraction's second year. Check out the video above...
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada Salvation Army seeks support in holiday toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is seeking support to provide for more than 3,000 children this holiday season. From December 12 - 17, volunteers will be spreading Christmas cheer and distributing presents throughout the valley. The organization is seeking the community's help in its...
news3lv.com
Former Greyhound Bus Station transformed into new art gallery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local bus stop is now bringing more art to downtown Las Vegas. The Plaza Hotel and Casino renovated the former Greyhound Bus Station attached to the resort into a new art gallery. It's a part of the Bortolami Artist City Initiative Project, which brings...
news3lv.com
Gifts to buy this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is officially over, and you know what that means?. Today is Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just a few days away. Joining us to share some great gift ideas to pick up on Cyber Monday and Black Friday is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
whatnowvegas.com
Broken Yolk Cafe Attached to Development Proposed by Dapper Companies
What Now reported earlier this month on plans submitted by Dapper Development to the Las Vegas Planning Commission for a new development in Centennial Hills on the northwest corner of North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The submitted paperwork referred to several restaurant concepts requesting entitlements to open in the proposed development. These included Vegas-born concept SkinnyFats and toasted sandwich brand Cheba Hut.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families
For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
Toy giveaway coming to Las Vegas
According to a flyer, check-in for the event is at 9:30 a.m. and toys will be given out after the “holiday presentation”.
news3lv.com
Limited on-site parking available at Harry Reid Airport as of Friday
ORIGINAL (2:30 P.M):. Heads up if you're headed to Harry Reid Airport this weekend. On-site parking is at capacity as people head home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport announced Friday. MORE ON NEWS | New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7. If you...
news3lv.com
Treasure Island casino to host hiring event for massage therapists, fountain works, & more
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Treasure Island (TI) Las Vegas is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open hospitality jobs within its property during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside TI’s Antilles Banquet Room on the 1st floor.
news3lv.com
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
Fox5 KVVU
AREA15 hosting immersive viewing experience of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - AREA15 is inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season with the return of its immersive, projection-mapped screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. According to a news release, as part of the experience, guests can enjoy the classic Tim Burton movie in a 360-degree...
news3lv.com
Help local cats in need this upcoming Giving Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Giving Tuesday is around the corner, and those looking to give back can help out some local furry friends in need of medical assistance. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions provides help to cats looking for forever homes, like Bowe, who was recently brought in along with his siblings after their owner passed away.
Fox5 KVVU
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
Comments / 0