disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms

Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week

It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Spirit Jersey That’s NOT for You

Things are winding down after a busy holiday week in Disney World, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any updates at the parks. We go to Disney World every day to try out new snacks, search for the latest merchandise, and look for any other changes at the parks and hotels. Come along with us to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to find out what’s NEW at this park!
disneydining.com

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Another Must-See Gingerbread Display!

We’ve been enjoying the holiday decorations at the hotels, as well as the gingerbread displays, and holiday snacks! While we’ve been visiting the hotels, though, we’ve also checked to see what else is new. So on with the updates!. Contemporary Resort Merchandise Updates. Fantasia. We found a...
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com

We Ate a Thanksgiving Meal in a Disney World Quick Service Restaurant. Here’s What It Was Like.

Ever wonder what it’s really like to spend Thanksgiving in Disney World? Well, we’ve got ALL the information you need to know. We’ve already shared a look at what the Thanksgiving crowds were like in 2022, the Genie+ pricing on Thanksgiving from 2022, Thanksgiving food specials (which often pop up around this time), and a list of restaurants serving Thanksgiving menus. But now we’re sharing a FULL review of a Thanksgiving Feast we tried in 2022 at a Disney World quick service spot to give you an idea of what to expect!
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW Chicken and Waffle Bowls Could Turn a “Meh” Disney Restaurant Into a Must-Visit

If you’re hungry in Disney World right now, there is no shortage of options to try!. Friday was the first day of the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and we took you with us to try all kinds of new and returning eats. Disney also recently introduced a bunch of special holiday menu items, and now there are some NEW items arriving in Disney World soon — and they’re quite the popular flavor combo!
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New in EPCOT: 50th Anniversary Merchandise and Holiday Decor

If you haven’t been to EPCOT in a while, there’s a lot going on!. With the start of the holiday season, some major construction projects happening, and new additions coming in the future, EPCOT is the place to be! So for those who haven’t stopped by in the past week or so…here’s everything that’s new.

