Dekalb, IL

Princeton defense muscles Tigers to "Shoot the Rock" Championship

Pontiac and Princeton were anticipated to make for an exciting championship in the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” Tourney Saturday. But, once Princeton took command in the first quarter, it was pretty much all over. Jason Smith's Tigers lead 19 – 13 after one and were in firm control 63 – 34 after 3. Four Princeton teammates were in double figures for the night led by Grady Thompson's 26, Bennett William's 15 and eleven each from Noah Laporte and Teegan Davis. Jason Smith said their defense dictated the tempo earlier:
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King

Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Rockford shoppers hunt for deals on Black Friday. Black Friday shoppers in Rockford. Four family pets killed in...
Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
Large fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fight Saturday night leaves one man hospitalized. According to investigators, the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Aragona Club, 320 Kent Street, after officers attempted to break up the crowd. The 26-year-old man struck in the stomach was taken to a...
Chicago crime crisis: 7 carjackings reported in 1 hour on West Side

In just one hour, seven carjackings were reported on Chicago’s West Side on Friday morning, police said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago. The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint in some of the alleged carjackings, which took place on several streets, including North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen and North Claremont.
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Victim on The West Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. It happened this evening around 10:30 pm in the 700 block of Kent. Reports of gunfire in the area. Sources told us a male was shot. Several units from the RPD are on scene. Two vans are on scene. One to process...
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
