4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
East St. Louis' TaRyan Martin voted SBLive's Illinois high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-20)
Congratulations to East St. Louis' TaRyan Martin, who was voted SBLive's Illinois high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-20). He received more than 39 percent of the votes. Martin had a monster performance for the Flyers in their semifinal matchup with Lemont. The sophomore standout rushed 40 ...
starvedrock.media
Princeton defense muscles Tigers to "Shoot the Rock" Championship
Pontiac and Princeton were anticipated to make for an exciting championship in the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” Tourney Saturday. But, once Princeton took command in the first quarter, it was pretty much all over. Jason Smith's Tigers lead 19 – 13 after one and were in firm control 63 – 34 after 3. Four Princeton teammates were in double figures for the night led by Grady Thompson's 26, Bennett William's 15 and eleven each from Noah Laporte and Teegan Davis. Jason Smith said their defense dictated the tempo earlier:
East St. Louis runs past Prairie Ridge for Illinois Class 6A championship
By Nathan Grimm | Photos by Ricky Slaughter CHAMPAIGN – It was a triple-option team that denied East St. Louis their 10th state championship title last November. On Saturday, the style was similar. The result was not. Illinois single-season rushing record holder Tyler Vasey and Prairie Ridge were ...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘He saved a lot of kids’: Glenn Patterson leaves a legacy of helping Rockford’s youth
ROCKFORD — Longtime teacher Glenn Patterson made it his mission each year to provide whatever extra help he could to a student in need. Maybe it was a child grappling with the death of a parent, or a pregnant teenager in need of support. “Glenn never would want anyone...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
MyStateline.com
Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King
Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Rockford shoppers hunt for deals on Black Friday. Black Friday shoppers in Rockford. Four family pets killed in...
fox32chicago.com
Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
WIFR
Large fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fight Saturday night leaves one man hospitalized. According to investigators, the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Aragona Club, 320 Kent Street, after officers attempted to break up the crowd. The 26-year-old man struck in the stomach was taken to a...
Dozens shot in Chicago over Thanksgiving weekend, including 14-year-old boy walking through vacant lot
Chicago police said that Thanksgiving weekend saw 24 reported shootings, 31 shooting victims, including four juveniles, and at least six murders across the Windy City.
wufe967.com
Chicago crime crisis: 7 carjackings reported in 1 hour on West Side
In just one hour, seven carjackings were reported on Chicago’s West Side on Friday morning, police said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago. The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint in some of the alleged carjackings, which took place on several streets, including North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen and North Claremont.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Victim on The West Side
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. It happened this evening around 10:30 pm in the 700 block of Kent. Reports of gunfire in the area. Sources told us a male was shot. Several units from the RPD are on scene. Two vans are on scene. One to process...
fox32chicago.com
Group of teens committed 13 armed robberies in a matter of 5 hours across Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Several teens are wanted for committing 13 armed robberies in a matter of five hours across Chicago Monday morning. According to Chicago police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms. The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions. The suspects then...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
4, 6-year-old Illinois brothers die after falling into frozen pond
PALATINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois family is mourning the loss of 4- and 6-year-old brothers after they fell into an icy retention pond on Wednesday. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Teghan Ivy, the boys’ mother. “I never imagined having to bury my kids at the same time.” Ivy said that the […]
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Suspect arrested moments after shooting and killing man in Chicago's Auburn Gresham area, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested moments after he shot and killed a man in Auburn Gresham. Police said Harry Bowen, 46, was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed a 60-year-old man on South Honore near 78th Street. The man was shot during an argument.
Comments / 0