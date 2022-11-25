ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Calhoun Journal

Oxford Living the Dream

Oxford, AL – Oxford flag quarterback Lindsey has always wanted to play the position ‘because I have the arm for it’ By Mark Everett Kelly Gabrielle Lindsey stands out in any crowd. The freshman quarterback of the Oxford girls flag football team stands over six feet tall and loves to show off her rocket arm. “I […]
OXFORD, AL
usflnewsroom.com

USFL Champion Skip Holtz Top Candidate For UAB Coaching Vacancy

The world of spring football continues to throw plot twists at its fans. In an interesting turn of events, USFL head coach Skip Holtz is being targeted as a candidate by the UAB Blazers for their opening at the HC position. Obviously, this is a big deal. Holtz just brought...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover couple seeks to serve up milkshake ‘magic’

Monti Osman pours the base for The G.O.A.T. milkshake, a butter crunch and Dutch chocolate ice cream base with a vanilla icing ring and Reese’s Pieces topped with whipped cream, more Reese’s Pieces and Reese’s Cups and chocolate syrup into a cup as the Osman, as he and his wife Shana, left, perfect milkshake recipes for their new business, Magic Milkshakes & More, at their home on Nov. 9.
HOOVER, AL
hooversun.com

Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover

Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
HOOVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Community Lights on Angel in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – For the month of December from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm drive by 505 Angel Dr S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 to enjoy a synchronized light and music show. Lights on Angel is an annual Christmas show that takes place each night, simply tune your car radio to 89.5 FM and listen to the lights dance to the music.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham

Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Where to shop Museum Store Sunday in Alabama

It’s almost time for Museum Store Sunday, an annual shopping day showcasing the unique items at museum stores. In 2017, the Museum Store Association founded the event to encourage patrons to support museums and cultural institutions. Held the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Museum Store Sunday invites the public to shop locally to help support the arts and drive revenue directly to cultural institutions.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours

ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours!  Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins.  Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
ATTALLA, AL
CBS 42

Truckers work to keep America moving this Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – For many, the road leads home on Thanksgiving Day, but for others the road is home. Many spend the holiday with family, but truckers spend hours on the highway making sure all packages and products are transported. CBS42 spoke with several truckers who say working on holidays like today is never […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Christmas on the Farm in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, December 3rd from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm join Dustbunnies and Dog Hair at1085 Anniston Beach Rd, Anniston, AL 36206 for Christmas on the Farm. Its time again for Christmas on the Farm and the animals will be dressed up and ready to take pictures with you. Fan favorites like Holmes and Watson, Luke, Red, Sweentess, Rose, Henry and Flapjack will be there.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations

Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama.   AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents.   AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care.  Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
CULLMAN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
