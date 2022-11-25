Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Oxford Living the Dream
Oxford, AL – Oxford flag quarterback Lindsey has always wanted to play the position ‘because I have the arm for it’ By Mark Everett Kelly Gabrielle Lindsey stands out in any crowd. The freshman quarterback of the Oxford girls flag football team stands over six feet tall and loves to show off her rocket arm. “I […]
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Birmingham Native with 300K Followers On YouTube, Who Started in His Dorm Room
Few can say they’ve been active on YouTube as long as Birmingham’s Kevin Peterson who, having amassed nearly 300,000 followers over more than a decade, was there before most even understood the power of serious Internet content creation. “A lot of people who watch my stuff now may...
usflnewsroom.com
USFL Champion Skip Holtz Top Candidate For UAB Coaching Vacancy
The world of spring football continues to throw plot twists at its fans. In an interesting turn of events, USFL head coach Skip Holtz is being targeted as a candidate by the UAB Blazers for their opening at the HC position. Obviously, this is a big deal. Holtz just brought...
Pinson Valley wins Thanksgiving tournament championship, remains undefeated
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor FAIRFIELD — Pinson Valley ran through the competition, winning four games in three days, to capture the Heritage Thanksgiving Tournament at Fairfield High School. The Indians improved to 7-0 on the season as they look to improve on a 2021-22 campaign in which they reached the Sweet 16 of the […]
Comeback Town: Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself...
hooversun.com
Hoover couple seeks to serve up milkshake ‘magic’
Monti Osman pours the base for The G.O.A.T. milkshake, a butter crunch and Dutch chocolate ice cream base with a vanilla icing ring and Reese’s Pieces topped with whipped cream, more Reese’s Pieces and Reese’s Cups and chocolate syrup into a cup as the Osman, as he and his wife Shana, left, perfect milkshake recipes for their new business, Magic Milkshakes & More, at their home on Nov. 9.
hooversun.com
Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover
Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
Pinson Valley basketball team staying focused as season rolls along
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor PINSON — The Pinson Valley boys basketball team is on a roll. Already 7-0 at a point in the season when many teams are just getting their seasons started, the Indians are focused on some unfinished business last season after bowing out of the AHSAA 6A Basketball Tournament in the […]
Community Lights on Angel in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – For the month of December from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm drive by 505 Angel Dr S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 to enjoy a synchronized light and music show. Lights on Angel is an annual Christmas show that takes place each night, simply tune your car radio to 89.5 FM and listen to the lights dance to the music.
wvtm13.com
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
Bham Now
7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham
Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
Where to shop Museum Store Sunday in Alabama
It’s almost time for Museum Store Sunday, an annual shopping day showcasing the unique items at museum stores. In 2017, the Museum Store Association founded the event to encourage patrons to support museums and cultural institutions. Held the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Museum Store Sunday invites the public to shop locally to help support the arts and drive revenue directly to cultural institutions.
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours
ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours! Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins. Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
Truckers work to keep America moving this Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – For many, the road leads home on Thanksgiving Day, but for others the road is home. Many spend the holiday with family, but truckers spend hours on the highway making sure all packages and products are transported. CBS42 spoke with several truckers who say working on holidays like today is never […]
Christmas on the Farm in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, December 3rd from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm join Dustbunnies and Dog Hair at1085 Anniston Beach Rd, Anniston, AL 36206 for Christmas on the Farm. Its time again for Christmas on the Farm and the animals will be dressed up and ready to take pictures with you. Fan favorites like Holmes and Watson, Luke, Red, Sweentess, Rose, Henry and Flapjack will be there.
Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations
Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
wbrc.com
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
