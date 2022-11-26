ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

WLWT 5

OSHP: Woman dies in single-car crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 350 in Clinton County Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:34 p.m. Sunday night, 27-year-old Ashley Maynard was driving a red, 1999 Dodge Dakota westbound on SR350 in Vernon Township when the car traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following single-car crash on Montgomery Road

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Montgomery Road early Sunday morning, according to police. Officials said that at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Sunday morning, an unidentified male was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after South Fairmount crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a two vehicle crash occurred in South Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter. Police say Ebony Johnson, 29, was driving on Harrison Avenue when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck another...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 person dead in North Fairmount crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash occurred in North Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter. Police say the incident happened at the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. At least one person was transported to UC Medical Center and has since succumbed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on Interstate 71 in Walnut Hills after a crash

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the right lane on southbound I-71 in Walnut Hills, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road overpass at 7:53 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to accident in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies in Evendale house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman died following a house fire in Evendale Sunday morning, according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Police and Fire Departments were called to Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m. for a structure fire. Once firefighters arrived, they found and removed the woman’s body located in an outbuilding,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police arrest man in connection to Millvale shooting death

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a person in Millvale. On October 14, police responded to a call of a shooting in Millvale. Police found Davonte Hollis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Wendall Foster, 26, was...
CINCINNATI, OH

