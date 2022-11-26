Read full article on original website
27-year-old Wilmington woman dead after crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one woman Sunday. Preliminary investigations showed Ashley Maynard, 27, of Wilmington, was driving west on State Route 350 in a red 1999 Dodge Dakota around 10:30 p.m., according to a release from OSHP.
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following single-car crash on Montgomery Road
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Montgomery Road early Sunday morning, according to police. Officials said that at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Sunday morning, an unidentified male was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Fairmount
Police responded to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash. One person was transported to UC Medical Center where they died.
Fox 19
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
Fox 19
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition
Two people were shot in West End around 8 p.m. One person is in critical condition, the other has non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were found at Linn and Poplar and Linn and Findlay Street.
WLTX.com
Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
One lane is blocked on Interstate 71 in Walnut Hills after a crash
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the right lane on southbound I-71 in Walnut Hills, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road overpass at 7:53 a.m.
Morrow man, 70, killed in head-on collision in Warren County, state patrol reports
SALEM TWP., Warren County — A 70-year-old Warren County man was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, near Halls Creek Road, in Salem Twp., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post reported. John Cornelius of Morrow, headed east on Mason Morrow Millgrove...
1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton
DAYTON — Two people are in the hospital following an accident in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of Ark Avenue around 5:33 p.m. One person was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital while another was transported to Grandview...
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
Good samaritan helps woman, dogs out of car before it is struck by train in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Crews responded to a train-and-car collision in Clark County Saturday evening. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike at 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a train crashed into a car sitting on the tracks. A sergeant with Clark County Sheriff’s Office said...
Fox 19
Woman dies in Evendale house fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman died following a house fire in Evendale Sunday morning, according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Police and Fire Departments were called to Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m. for a structure fire. Once firefighters arrived, they found and removed the woman’s body located in an outbuilding,...
WKRC
Police arrest man in connection to Millvale shooting death
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a person in Millvale. On October 14, police responded to a call of a shooting in Millvale. Police found Davonte Hollis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Wendall Foster, 26, was...
