2 in hospital after targeted shooting at eastern NC mall; suspect at-large

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Two men were shot in an eastern North Carolina mall on Black Friday, WNCT confirmed to CBS 17.

WNCT confirmed the Greenville Police Department responded to Greenville Mall after a shots fired call at 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: NC mall shooting on Black Friday stemmed from fight, police say; 2 victims identified

After officers arrived, they found two men shot near the American Eagle inside the mall.

“Police said preliminary information indicates there was a dispute and the two men were shot by another person,” WNCT reported.

Both men, who were not identified, were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. The suspect is currently at-large with an active search underway after officers said he or she fled.

“It was not a random act,” Maj. David Bowen with the Greenville Police Department said. “This was a dispute that occurred in the mall. So, fortunately, nobody else was injured. We’re working with, like I said, mall management. I’m also thankful for the response by the Greenville Police officers as well as ECU PD (East Carolina University police), who helped us get people out of the parking lot and get businesses cleared.”

The area was quickly cleared and crime tape was put up. As of 8 p.m. Friday, multiple police vehicles were blocking the entrance to the mall.

WNCT reported a number of police officers and detectives were inside the mall Friday night conducting an investigation and collecting evidence. It was unclear when the mall would reopen and if it would operate under normal business hours on Saturday.

