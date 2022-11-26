ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

2 in hospital after targeted shooting at eastern NC mall; suspect at-large

By Angie Quezada, Toni Snyder, Jason O. Boyd, Kayla Morton, Courtney Cortright, Sarah Gray Barr
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nV3yL_0jNqvt2F00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Two men were shot in an eastern North Carolina mall on Black Friday, WNCT confirmed to CBS 17.

WNCT confirmed the Greenville Police Department responded to Greenville Mall after a shots fired call at 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: NC mall shooting on Black Friday stemmed from fight, police say; 2 victims identified

After officers arrived, they found two men shot near the American Eagle inside the mall.

“Police said preliminary information indicates there was a dispute and the two men were shot by another person,” WNCT reported.

Both men, who were not identified, were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. The suspect is currently at-large with an active search underway after officers said he or she fled.

UPDATE: NC mall shooting on Black Friday stemmed from fight, police say; 2 victims identified

“It was not a random act,” Maj. David Bowen with the Greenville Police Department said. “This was a dispute that occurred in the mall. So, fortunately, nobody else was injured. We’re working with, like I said, mall management. I’m also thankful for the response by the Greenville Police officers as well as ECU PD (East Carolina University police), who helped us get people out of the parking lot and get businesses cleared.”

The area was quickly cleared and crime tape was put up. As of 8 p.m. Friday, multiple police vehicles were blocking the entrance to the mall.

UPDATE: NC mall shooting on Black Friday stemmed from fight, police say; 2 victims identified

WNCT reported a number of police officers and detectives were inside the mall Friday night conducting an investigation and collecting evidence. It was unclear when the mall would reopen and if it would operate under normal business hours on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 6

AP_000029.b2abba1f29374121a6096e5aa203edf2.2213
2d ago

Surprise, surprise!! That mall has become so ghetto in recent years that I refuse to go there. it’s a wonder that mall is still open!

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Male shot to death in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
People

1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation

After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

KPD seeking information in murder case

On November 27th, 2022, at approximately 4:40pm, officers with the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive in reference to a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers and Lenoir County EMS personnel arrived on scene and located the victim. Lives saving measures were conducted, but the victim succumbed to his injuries while being transport to ECU Medical Center. At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville woman charged with killing husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by several vehicles Tuesday night here in the East. The State Highway Patrol says that a woman in her 30′s was struck around 8:00 p.m. last night where NC 55 and US 17 split. Officials say they are...
CBS 17

CBS 17

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy