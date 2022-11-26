ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

94.9 HOM

Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center

Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husson University shares a meal with neighbors in need

BANGOR, Maine — With grocery bills increasing this year, shopping for a Thanksgiving meal can be difficult when budgets are tight. To make sure no one has to make sacrifices this year, volunteers at Husson University gathered on Thursday morning to share a home-cooked meal with neighbors in need.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Recovery Council holds inaugural meeting

AUGUSTA, Maine — For years, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities and families in Maine. In 2022, the state is on track to break records for overdose deaths. Now, though, there may be new hope on the horizon. On Tuesday, the 15-member Maine Recovery Council met for the first...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu

AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline

SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
SEARSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man arrested, accused of stealing police cruiser in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Augusta police said he stole a cruiser from the station. An unnamed officer with the Augusta Police Department was taking a report inside the station around 1:30 p.m. and when the officer came back outside, the cruiser was gone, according to an email by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

