Former Bangor educational leader dies
Betsy Webb worked in education for 38 years. For 13 years, she served as superintendent for Bangor's schools before retiring in 2020.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
Bangor firefighters 'Fill the Boot' to fight muscular dystrophy
BANGOR, Maine — Standing out in the cold rain on Black Friday, Bangor firefighters kept their yearly tradition of filling boots with donations to fight muscular dystrophy. All the cash donations were made by Black Friday shoppers driving between stores on Hogan Road in Bangor. Before the pandemic slowed...
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center
Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
Husson University shares a meal with neighbors in need
BANGOR, Maine — With grocery bills increasing this year, shopping for a Thanksgiving meal can be difficult when budgets are tight. To make sure no one has to make sacrifices this year, volunteers at Husson University gathered on Thursday morning to share a home-cooked meal with neighbors in need.
Maine Recovery Council holds inaugural meeting
AUGUSTA, Maine — For years, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities and families in Maine. In 2022, the state is on track to break records for overdose deaths. Now, though, there may be new hope on the horizon. On Tuesday, the 15-member Maine Recovery Council met for the first...
newscentermaine.com
Bangor High School student-athlete signs with the University of Connecticut for track and field
BANGOR, Maine — Earlier today, Bangor High School hosted a letter of intent signing ceremony for one of the school's top athletes. Seven-time state champion Anna Connors signed on the dotted line this afternoon to join The University of Connecticut's women's track and field team. Friends and family decked...
Forever exposure, forever anxiety: Coping with the inescapable toxicity of PFAS
PFAS permeate modern life, with water, food, dust, work settings and countless household materials all potential sources of exposure. Settings and jobs with high PFAS exposure raise concerns about long-term medical impacts. Illustration by Tim Peacock. Source: Environ. Sci.: Processes Impacts, 2020,22, 2345-2373. At the end of Joy Road in...
Yo-Yo Ma joins Wabanaki people in gratitude ceremony that dates back centuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Newell, a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former director of a museum devoted to the history and culture of native people in Maine, was checking his email one day when something caught his eye. “I read the subject line: From the Office of Yo-Yo...
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods
In downtown Bangor, Maine, craft beers are always on tap, and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, is waiting for you at 2 Feet Brewing. A cold craft beer & some sticky fingers.Photo bythe 2 Feet Brewing owner.
Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu
AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
WMTW
Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline
SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Woman Dies After Being Struck on I-95 Bridge in Waterville, Maine
A Madison woman who stopped to help a motorist whose car had crashed into a bridge on interstate 95 in Waterville Friday evening was killed when she was struck by another vehicle. Police and paramedics from several agencies responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. to reports of numerous vehicle crashes in...
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
wabi.tv
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion...
Man arrested, accused of stealing police cruiser in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Augusta police said he stole a cruiser from the station. An unnamed officer with the Augusta Police Department was taking a report inside the station around 1:30 p.m. and when the officer came back outside, the cruiser was gone, according to an email by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.
