ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus

If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
Top Speed

This "Pagani-Powered" Mazda RX-7 Is Utterly Ridiculous (In A Good Way)

When launched back in 1993, the FD RX-7 didn't enjoy the same success as its little brother, the MX-5. But nowadays, the RX-7 is more desirable than ever. While its rotary engine has charmed a lot of people, there are others that think the sports coupe is capable of a lot more. And you can’t really blame them for not wanting to drive a 276-horsepower sports car in 2022. This RX-7 featured in the video below belongs to one of these guys. He wanted to unleash the car’s full potential, and he couldn’t do it with the regular rotary engine. Instead, he went with a V-12 that has a very interesting story.
MotorBiscuit

The Dodge Charger Is Dead, Long Live the Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger is an important chapter in muscle car culture. Unfortunately, the Dodge Charger will be dead soon, and the next Charger will be an EV. The post The Dodge Charger Is Dead, Long Live the Dodge Charger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000

The most fuel-efficient luxury SUVs over $40,000 are the 2022 Lexus NX PHEV, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2022 Lexus UX Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving

The best all-wheel drive SUVs for winter driving are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, the 2022 Subaru Outback, and the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The post The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

What Truck Manufacturer Sells the Most Pickups?

Ram, Ford, Toyota and Nissan all wish they could sell as many trucks as this manufacturer that sells more trucks than any other manufacturer. The post What Truck Manufacturer Sells the Most Pickups? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6

Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
MotorBiscuit

Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?

The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Science Focus

Black Friday ebikes: the best deals on electric bikes right now

In the market for a new electric bike? There are plenty of great options right now and Black Friday is here to help you get a saving. Electric bikes are the fastest-growing sector of the UK bike market, following the trend seen elsewhere. Half of the bikes sold in the Netherlands, for instance, are now ebikes. And you can see why. Not only are they environmentally a much sounder option than driving, they’re also a great way for folk who are not in six-pack shape to start shedding the pounds.
Road & Track

The Genesis X Convertible Concept Is a Stunner

Genesis has been on a roll with its electric vehicle concepts. Back in March of 2021, the automaker pulled the cover off of the gorgeous Genesis X Concept, which the brand followed with the X Speedium Coupe this past August. Now the automaker is ready to show off yet another stylish EV concept ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. In proper California fashion, the all-new Genesis X Convertible concept is a drop-top EV that looks perfectly poised for a cruise down the Pacific Coast Highway or up Rodeo Drive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles

Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

153K+
Followers
36K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy