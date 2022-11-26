ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Fox 19

27-year-old woman killed in crash near Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio I (WXIX) - A 27-year-old woman is dead after her pick-up truck hit a tree in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is the Tri-State’s fourth deadly crash over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The other three were reported in South Fairmount,...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following single-car crash on Montgomery Road

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Montgomery Road early Sunday morning, according to police. Officials said that at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Sunday morning, an unidentified male was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Warren County Deputies Investigating Shooting in Walmart Parking Lot

Warren County deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart. Deputies were called to the store on State Route Nine in Queensbury Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. Police are still working to identify the person who pulled the trigger but they don't believe there's any current threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 518-743-2500.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following crash on Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a fatal crash on Harrison Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. According to officials, the accident took place in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Ebony Johnson, 29, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

EB I-275 closed in NKY due to pedestrian struck

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 are shut down in northern Kentucky due to a pedestrian struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. At first, only the center lane was open but...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to accident in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on Interstate 71 in Walnut Hills after a crash

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the right lane on southbound I-71 in Walnut Hills, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road overpass at 7:53 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
CINCINNATI, OH

