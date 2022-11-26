Warren County deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart. Deputies were called to the store on State Route Nine in Queensbury Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. Police are still working to identify the person who pulled the trigger but they don't believe there's any current threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 518-743-2500.

QUEENSBURY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO