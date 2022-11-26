Read full article on original website
Related
27-year-old Wilmington woman dead after crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one woman Sunday. Preliminary investigations showed Ashley Maynard, 27, of Wilmington, was driving west on State Route 350 in a red 1999 Dodge Dakota around 10:30 p.m., according to a release from OSHP.
Fox 19
27-year-old woman killed in crash near Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio I (WXIX) - A 27-year-old woman is dead after her pick-up truck hit a tree in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is the Tri-State’s fourth deadly crash over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The other three were reported in South Fairmount,...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following single-car crash on Montgomery Road
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Montgomery Road early Sunday morning, according to police. Officials said that at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Sunday morning, an unidentified male was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
Morrow man, 70, killed in head-on collision in Warren County, state patrol reports
SALEM TWP., Warren County — A 70-year-old Warren County man was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, near Halls Creek Road, in Salem Twp., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post reported. John Cornelius of Morrow, headed east on Mason Morrow Millgrove...
iheart.com
Warren County Deputies Investigating Shooting in Walmart Parking Lot
Warren County deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart. Deputies were called to the store on State Route Nine in Queensbury Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. Police are still working to identify the person who pulled the trigger but they don't believe there's any current threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 518-743-2500.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Fairmount
Police responded to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash. One person was transported to UC Medical Center where they died.
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following crash on Harrison Avenue
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a fatal crash on Harrison Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. According to officials, the accident took place in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Ebony Johnson, 29, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet...
Good samaritan helps woman, dogs out of car before it is struck by train in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Crews responded to a train-and-car collision in Clark County Saturday evening. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike at 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a train crashed into a car sitting on the tracks. A sergeant with Clark County Sheriff’s Office said...
WLTX.com
Woman 8-months pregnant dies in Ohio crash, newborn baby critically injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a baby is in critical condition following a crash in Madison County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast and Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast.
WLWT 5
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition
Two people were shot in West End around 8 p.m. One person is in critical condition, the other has non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were found at Linn and Poplar and Linn and Findlay Street.
Fox 19
EB I-275 closed in NKY due to pedestrian struck
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 are shut down in northern Kentucky due to a pedestrian struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. At first, only the center lane was open but...
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
Fox 19
Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
‘I just shot my son;’ Father calls 911 after shooting son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police responded to a shooting on Thanksgiving that sent one man to the hospital and his father to jail. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at around 5:00 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
24-Year-Old Woman Arrested Following A Fiery Car Crash In Warren County (Warren County, WA)
The Washington Police Department responded to a fiery car crash in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, around 12:18 a.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a vehicle was found inside the lobby area of the Missouri Health & Wealth Dispensary in Washington. A Chevrolet passenger...
WLWT 5
One lane is blocked on Interstate 71 in Walnut Hills after a crash
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the right lane on southbound I-71 in Walnut Hills, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road overpass at 7:53 a.m.
Fox 19
Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
Comments / 0