Greenville, NC

Two men hospitalized after shooting at mall in Greenville, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Greenville, N.C. — Two men were hurt in a shooting at a mall in Greenville, North Carolina, on Friday night, police say.

The Greenville Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting inside the Greenville Mall around 6:30 p.m. On scene, officers said they found two men shot near the American Eagle.

Officers say the scene suggests an argument had occurred and ended with both men being shot, the incident does not seem to be a random act of violence.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated, police said.

No other injuries have been reported and there is no ongoing threat, police say. Officers said they evacuated the mall and are continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

