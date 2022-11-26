BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

BAY POINT, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO