KCRA.com
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were injured Sunday when a car crashed into a restaurant, authorities said. Find top stories from Sunday in the video player above. The crash happened at the Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told KCRA 3.
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
KCRA.com
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead after a shootout with a Solano County sheriff's deputy in Fairfield Sunday morning, authorities said. Authorities were responding to an armed robbery at a business in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road around 3 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a release.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
At least two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said officers responded to the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court. Police said one victim is a 17-year-old male and the other is a 40-year-old woman....
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police investigating homicide near Sacramento City College
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Friday afternoon. This marks the city’s 53rd homicide of 2022. The department issues a press release Friday evening. Homicide Investigation – 4100 Block of 23rd Street. On November 25, 2022 at approximately...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Sacramento International Airport, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle near the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, around 7:46 p.m., firefighters received reports of a person being hit by a vehicle near the airport on Bayou Way. Firefighters said that they […]
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect
STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released.
KCRA.com
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento County on Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Officials said the crash involved two vehicles, and at least one person had to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A propane truck was involved in a crash that left two people hurt in El Dorado County Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit. Around 3 p.m. Friday, fire crews were sent to Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County for a...
WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
1 person injured, 5 pets killed in Bay Point house fire
BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
Fox40
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
KCRA.com
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested after they were spotted by a neighbor trying to steal a catalytic converter, according to Elk Grove police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Police said that the neighbor saw someone under their neighbor’s car with a flashlight and decided...
Firefighters battle early morning outdoor blaze in Carmichael that killed four birds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were able to contain an early morning outdoor fire as it pushed up against a Carmichael home Sunday.Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive just before 4:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the side of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire and searched for possible victims.The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric warming blanket over a bird cage on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of parakeets warm.There were no human injuries, but four birds perished, according to a fire department spokesman.
