4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
KPLC TV
East Beauregard Elementary students tell us the history of Thanksgiving
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - We celebrate Thanksgiving every year, but do we really know the history of the happy holiday?. We went to East Beauregard Elementary to get some answers. First, how was Thanksgiving started? Maddie has a pretty good answer. “The pilgrims sailed for a lot of months and...
KPLC TV
The newest mural in Lake Charles remembers the past and celebrates the future
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A community fun day was planned for the grand unveiling of the new mural on Broad Street that took eight weeks to complete. Two local artists, Derrick Thornton and Shannon DeJean commissioned the painting to showcase businesses that we have lost in recent years, due to Hurricane Laura and other impactful factors – and to also inspire those in the community to bring other businesses to life.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles continued their annual tradition of lighting up the lake but this year there was even more to be excited about. A Christmas concert kicked everything off, and then the crowds headed to Millennium Park as they lit it up with fireworks for the very first time.
KPLC TV
Operation Santa looking for volunteers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Postal Service is announcing its yearly call for volunteers to help with Operation Santa. Volunteers are needed to assist Santa’s elves by adopting letters to Santa sent in by children all over the country. But you don’t have to do it alone, businesses and other organizations can also get into the spirit of the season by creating teams to adopt letters.
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph Larvadain: ‘Helping people is just the right thing to do’
Thank God for Good Samaritans, and, thanks to Walton Baggett of DeQuincy for sharing this “good news” story. Good Samaritan Joseph Larvadain said, “I didn’t do it for recognition. I did it because it was the right thing to do.”. He was traveling home to DeQuincy...
KPLC TV
McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. “A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico...
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph’s Electrical Center pulls out all the stops with Polar Express window display
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lake Charles. Joseph’s Electrical Center has unveiled its eye-catching holiday window display based on the beloved holiday film “Polar Express.”. The seasonal creations have been a family tradition now for 50 years, according to Randy Lanza, who oversees...
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
KPLC TV
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making our roads a safer place should be a priority for every driver. Another fatal accident has caused members of the community to start a petition to install flashing stop signs at the intersection of LA 397 and Gauthier Road. A two-way stop at an...
KPLC TV
Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
Lake Charles American Press
Expect ‘acoustically alive’ concert at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with presentation of Handel’s ‘Messiah’
Attendees of the 81st performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” are in for an “acoustically alive” concert when singers take the stage Dec. 4 in a new location — the recently renovated Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The Cathedral was built in 1913 after...
KPLC TV
“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule. The...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2022. Christa Mickel Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brennon Kane Pete, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen firearms; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons; expired license plate.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
KPLC TV
Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list. For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office...
Early voting underway for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
kjas.com
Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
KPLC TV
SWLA shops, artists support each other for Small Business Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some business owners are paying it forward to support fellow local businesses in the area.
