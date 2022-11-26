ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

KPLC TV

The newest mural in Lake Charles remembers the past and celebrates the future

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A community fun day was planned for the grand unveiling of the new mural on Broad Street that took eight weeks to complete. Two local artists, Derrick Thornton and Shannon DeJean commissioned the painting to showcase businesses that we have lost in recent years, due to Hurricane Laura and other impactful factors – and to also inspire those in the community to bring other businesses to life.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles continued their annual tradition of lighting up the lake but this year there was even more to be excited about. A Christmas concert kicked everything off, and then the crowds headed to Millennium Park as they lit it up with fireworks for the very first time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Operation Santa looking for volunteers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Postal Service is announcing its yearly call for volunteers to help with Operation Santa. Volunteers are needed to assist Santa’s elves by adopting letters to Santa sent in by children all over the country. But you don’t have to do it alone, businesses and other organizations can also get into the spirit of the season by creating teams to adopt letters.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Joseph Larvadain: ‘Helping people is just the right thing to do’

Thank God for Good Samaritans, and, thanks to Walton Baggett of DeQuincy for sharing this “good news” story. Good Samaritan Joseph Larvadain said, “I didn’t do it for recognition. I did it because it was the right thing to do.”. He was traveling home to DeQuincy...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. “A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2022. Christa Mickel Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brennon Kane Pete, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen firearms; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons; expired license plate.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list. For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
brproud.com

Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA shops, artists support each other for Small Business Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some business owners are paying it forward to support fellow local businesses in the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

