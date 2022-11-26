Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 11:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Itasca BRIEF PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON A band of snow stretched from near Bigfork to Grand Rapids, MN to Siren, WI at 1140 AM and was moving north-northeast at 25 mph. Through 2 pm the band of snow will impact Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Virginia, Floodwood, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor, Moose Lake, Hinckley, Cloquet, Superior, Solon Springs, Siren, Minong, and Spooner. Roadways affected include US Highway between Cook, MN and Spooner, WI, Minnesota Highway 210 between Duluth and Aitkin, US Highway 2 between Grand Rapids and Duluth to Maple, WI, and I-35 between Duluth and Pine City. Visibility as low as one-quarter mile and snow accumulation on roads are expected. Be prepared for reduced visibility and snow covered and slippery roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 10:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long-period northerly swell will spread across the local Atlantic waters from Monday into Wednesday, deteriorating surf zone conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-28 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley Significant Snow Over Portions of Western Alaska Tuesday Night and Wednesday A weather front moving east across Western Alaska Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring significant amounts of snow over Western Alaska Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow amounts will range from 2 to 7 inches with the heaviest snow near Nome and in the Bendeleben Mountains, and in the Nulato Hills. Temperatures will warm up dramatically with the weather front on Wednesday.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra, and St.Thomas. * WHEN...From 6 PM AST this evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long-period northerly swell will spread across the local Atlantic waters from Monday into Wednesday, deteriorating surf zone conditions.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra, and St.Thomas. * WHEN...From 6 PM AST this evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long-period northerly swell will spread across the local Atlantic waters from Monday into Wednesday, deteriorating surf zone conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 02:48:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-28 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Significant Snow And Possible Blizzard Conditions Over Northwest Alaska Tuesday PM through Wednesday PM A weather front moving east across Northwest Alaska late Tuesday into Wednesday is expected to bring heavy snow over Northwest Alaska Tuesday PM into Wednesday PM with a chance of blizzard conditions along the Coast from the Bering Strait to Point Hope. The heaviest snow and strongest winds are expected near Point Hope Tuesday night. Areas south of Kotzebue can expect 2-6 inches of snow, while heavier amounts up to 14 inches are expected from Kotzebue north. Temperatures will warm up dramatically with the weather front on Tuesday night.
