Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
College football scores, rankings, highlights: Nebraska, North Carolina start rivalry weekend with thrillers
Plenty was on the line throughout college football's warm-up slate of games to Saturday's Week 13 action. Serving as a warm-up to Saturday's gluttonous slate, college football's Black Friday games didn't disappoint, nor were they short on drama. Regional rivalries, bowl eligibility and divisional title pictures -- and oftentimes a mix of those elements -- were on the line at various points throughout the action. And as big as college football can feel at times, days like today are why it's fun to sit back and enjoy what's fun about this sport.
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 1 Tar Heels upset by Cyclones in Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — Caleb came up big — but not that Caleb. Iowa State senior Caleb Grill had one of the best games of his life, scoring a career-high 31 points and guiding Iowa State to a second half come-from-behind 70-65 win over No. 1 North Carolina in Friday's Phil Knight Invitational semifinal.
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Longhorns Culture Change Under Steve Sarkisian Evident Following Win Over Baylor
In arguably their biggest game of the year, Steve Sarkisian had the Longhorns prepared to face the Bears.
Star recruits headed to USC game for Trojans showdown with Notre Dame
Lincoln Riley is tracking for Top 10 recruiting classes in 2023, 2024 and beyond as the first-year staff looks to keep this thing rolling for years to come.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Ohio State remains within top five, LSU falls from top 10 in college football rankings
The results from Rivalry Week set up a difficult task for voters who have turn in ballots for the updated college football rankings. But after all the dust has settled from nearly a handful of top-10 teams taking losses and a stunner in Columbus, Ohio, the Coaches Poll has settled on a top four of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC.
247Sports
DRIP CHECK: USC players show their style as they arrive for Notre Dame game
College football players are known for having a style all their own for better or worse. Whether that means wearing vibrant colors that may not match to anyone else's eyes or a t-shirt, shorts and sandals in all temperatures or settings, football players are known as a different breed when it comes to their styles.
Bowl Projection Round-Up: USC to CFP? Washington to Rose Bowl? Where does Oregon fall?
That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it? After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans. The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s...
Reports: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal
The Wolverines’ 2021 starter is reportedly moving on.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CBS Sports
The Monday After: Jim Harbaugh has fulfilled the prophecy of cementing Michigan as Big Ten overlord
On a typical National Signing Day, a college football coach is in their office, watching and listening to a fax machine purr with signed letters of intent streaming in from the players they've helped convince to join their program for the last two or three years. The coach celebrates with his staff, talks to the players before finding time to tell the assembled media how excited they are for the class, finishing with something along the lines of: "It's time to get to work!"
CBS Sports
Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?
The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
CBS Sports
Ryan Day's grace period at Ohio State may be running out after second straight bludgeoning by Michigan
The clock has officially begun ticking on Ryan Day. A warmth is just beginning to spread on his seat. That's what happens at Ohio State when fans and administrators, a few hours after being on the precipice of a likely Big Ten championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, see the No. 2 Buckeyes get outplayed for a second straight season by their chief rival in one of college football's most hotly contested regular-season games.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games approaching
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
CBS Sports
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
Comments / 0