That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it? After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans. The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO