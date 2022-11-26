ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

CBS Sports

College football scores, rankings, highlights: Nebraska, North Carolina start rivalry weekend with thrillers

Plenty was on the line throughout college football's warm-up slate of games to Saturday's Week 13 action. Serving as a warm-up to Saturday's gluttonous slate, college football's Black Friday games didn't disappoint, nor were they short on drama. Regional rivalries, bowl eligibility and divisional title pictures -- and oftentimes a mix of those elements -- were on the line at various points throughout the action. And as big as college football can feel at times, days like today are why it's fun to sit back and enjoy what's fun about this sport.
FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl Projection Round-Up: USC to CFP? Washington to Rose Bowl? Where does Oregon fall?

That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it? After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans. The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s...
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CBS Sports

The Monday After: Jim Harbaugh has fulfilled the prophecy of cementing Michigan as Big Ten overlord

On a typical National Signing Day, a college football coach is in their office, watching and listening to a fax machine purr with signed letters of intent streaming in from the players they've helped convince to join their program for the last two or three years. The coach celebrates with his staff, talks to the players before finding time to tell the assembled media how excited they are for the class, finishing with something along the lines of: "It's time to get to work!"
CBS Sports

Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?

The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
CBS Sports

Ryan Day's grace period at Ohio State may be running out after second straight bludgeoning by Michigan

The clock has officially begun ticking on Ryan Day. A warmth is just beginning to spread on his seat. That's what happens at Ohio State when fans and administrators, a few hours after being on the precipice of a likely Big Ten championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, see the No. 2 Buckeyes get outplayed for a second straight season by their chief rival in one of college football's most hotly contested regular-season games.
CBS Sports

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
CBS Sports

Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
