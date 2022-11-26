The Very Best Black Friday Watch Deals
Watches and cars go together like peanut butter and jelly or Keith Richards and every drug known to man. But watches and watch habits can become expensive. That’s not the case for this Black Friday as I’ve scoured Amazon’s bowels to find the very best watch deals from Casio, Seiko, Apple, and Garmin. Check it out below as these deals won’t last as long as Keith has somehow lasted.
Casio
- CASIO G-SHOCK Connected GMW-B5000D-1JF Radio Solar Watch (Japan Domestic Genuine Product) (6 percent off)
- Casio G-Shock GWM5610-1 Men’s Solar Black Resin Sport Watch (47 percent off)
- Casio Men’s ‘G-Steel by G-Shock’ Quartz Solar Bluetooth Connected Resin Dress Watch, Color: Black (Model: GST-B100-1ACR) (5 percent off)
- Casio Men’s ‘G-Shock’ Quartz Resin Sport Watch , Black (33 percent off)
- Casio Men’s G-Shock DW6900-1V Sport Watch (38 percent off)
- Casio Men’s GA-100 XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch (40 percent off)
- G-Shock Casio Men’s Quartz Resin Casual Watch, Color:White (Model: GA-700-7ACR) (11 percent off)
- Casio AWG-M100A-1ACR G-Shock AWGM100A-1A Men’s Tough Solar Black Resin Sport Watch (31 percent off)
- Casio Classic Core DW9052-1 Wristwatch (38 percent off)
- Casio Men’s G-Shock GW2310-1 Tough Solar Atomic Sport Watch (47 percent off)
- G-Shock Men’s Grey Sport Watch (31 percent off)
- Casio Men’s ‘G SHOCK’ Quartz Resin Casual Watch, Color:Red (Model: GA-700-4ACR) (22 percent off)
- Casio Men’s G-Shock Watch GA100A-9A (19 percent off)
- Casio G-Shock Metal Covered Octagonal Black Resin Band Watch GM2100-1A (18 percent off)
- Sports Watch Gold and Pink Dial Pink Quartz Ladies (35 percent off)
- Casio Men’s G-Shock Move, GPS + Heart Rate Running Watch, Quartz Solar Assisted Watch with Resin Strap, Red, (Model: GBD-H1000-4) (7 percent off)
- CASIO G Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Beige, 30 (Model: GG1000-1A5) (23 percent off)
- G-Shock GA2100FR-5A Brown One Size (25 percent off)
- Casio GA-B2100-1AJF [G-Shock GA-B2100 Series Men’s Rubber Band] Watch Shipped from Japan Released in Apr 2022 (6 percent off)
- Casio G-Shock G-Squad Black & Purple Bluetooth Midsize Womens Watch GMAB800-8A (26 percent off)
- Casio G-SHOCK Mudmaster GG-B100-1A3JF Bluetooth Mens Watch (Japan Domestic Genuine Products) (25 percent off)
- Casio G-SHOCK Mudmaster GG-B100-1A3JF Bluetooth Mens Watch (Japan Domestic Genuine Products) (15 percent off)
Seiko
- Seiko Men’s Essentials Japanese Quartz With Stainless Steel Strap, Silver (Model: SUR307) (56 percent off)
- Seiko Men’s Recraft Series Automatic Leather Casual Watch (Model: SNKP27) (51 percent off)
- Seiko Men’s SNKN37 Stainless Steel Automatic Self-Wind Watch with Brown Leather Band (52 percent off)
- Seiko Men’s SNKM97 Analog Green Dial Automatic Silver Stainless Steel Watch (44 percent off)
- SEIKO Men’s SNK809 SEIKO 5 Automatic Stainless Steel Watch with Black Canvas Strap (29 percent off)
- SEIKO Women’s SWR053 Essential Collection (51 percent off)
- Seiko SNE585 Prospex Men’s Watch Silver-Tone 38.5mm Stainless Steel (40 percent off)
- Seiko SNXS77 Automatic Blue Day Date Dial Silver Steel Bracelet Men Watch NEW (16 percent off)
- SEIKO Dress Watch (Model: SSG021) (46 percent off)
- Seiko SRPD79 Seiko Sports 5 Men’s Watch Black 42.5mm Stainless Steel (37 percent off)
- Seiko Men’s Stainless Steel Japanese Quartz Silicone Strap, Black, Casual Watch (Model: SSB347) (49 percent off)
- SEIKO Men’s SSB321 Analog Display Japanese Quartz Silver Watch, White (41 percent off)
- Seiko SSK005 Seiko 5 Sports Men’s Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel (19 percent off)
- Seiko SRPG57 Seiko Prospex Men’s Watch Black 42.4mm Stainless Steel (38 percent off)
- Seiko Men’s SSG010 COUTURA Analog Display Japanese Quartz Two Tone Watch (56 percent off)
- Seiko SRPD61 Seiko 5 Sports Men’s Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel (38 percent off)
- Seiko SRPE99 Prospex Men’s Watch Silver-Tone 45mm Stainless Steel (26 percent off)
- SEIKO Men’s Japanese Quartz Dress Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Silver, 10 (Model: SUR356) (40 percent off)
- Seiko Men’s SSC813 Prospex Solar Chronograph Watch (8 percent off)
Apple
- Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm (9% off)
- Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm (13% off)
- Apple Watch SE (8% off)
- Apple Watch Ultra (8% off)
Garmin
- Forerunner 735XT (64% off)
- fenix 7X Sapphire Solar (10% off)
- Instinct (36% off)
- epix Gen 2 (10% off)
- Instinct 2 (14% off)
