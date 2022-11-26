ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Creighton, Nebraska volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton and Nebraska will stay in-state to open up NCAA Volleyball Tournament play. The Bluejays, making their 11th straight tournament appearance, will host Auburn, South Dakota and Houston for the first and second rounds at D.J. Sokol Arena. South Dakota and Houston play Friday at 3:30...
KETV.com

Big Red Zone insiders weigh in on Matt Rhule hiring

LINCOLN, Neb. — Less than 24 hours after Nebraska football's 24-17 win over Iowa, Nebraska athletics announced Matt Rhule would be the Huskers next head coach. Rhule will be introduced as the new leader of the program during a press conference Monday in Lincoln. Big Red Zone insiders Damon...
klkntv.com

Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
KETV.com

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — New Husker football coach Matt Rhule and his family arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. The Rhules were greeted at the Lincoln airport by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife Angela. They then went directly to Memorial Stadium, including a brief stop at the...
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Kearney Hub

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
KETV.com

How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem

Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
KETV.com

Creighton claims third-straight Big East Tournament title

OMAHA, Neb. — It was a rubber match to decide the conference tournament champion. After splitting regular season meetings, No. 15 Creighton and No. 14 Marquette squared off at D.J. Sokol Arena Saturday night with the Bluejays beating the Golden Eagles in five sets (16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 31-33, 15-12) to win their third-straight Big East Tournament title.
