Lincoln, NE

goiowaawesome.com

#3 UConn 86, #9 Iowa 79:

In the first month of the new women’s basketball season, a clear Top 3 has emerged. Defending champion South Carolina is the clear #1, having gone on the road and defeated #2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime. Stanford is the pretty clear #2 because the Cardinal really should have beaten South Carolina in that game (but had the benefit of being at home). And UConn is also pretty clearly the #3 team in the country right now. The Huskies have already defeated preseason Top 5 Texas and also beat preseason Top 10 North Carolina State by 22.
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football faces Nebraska on senior day

The Iowa football team will take on Nebraska at 3 p.m. Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will honor 27 seniors on Duke Slater Field at 2:30. With a win today, Iowa will clinch a Big Ten West Division title and a berth in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes made the 2021 Big Ten title game and lost to Michigan, 42-3.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa football hindered by injuries in loss to Nebraska

Injuries marred Iowa football’s final game of the season at Kinnick Stadium Friday afternoon. With five starters watching from the sidelines, Iowa lost to Nebraska, 24-17. The Cornhuskers hadn’t beaten the Hawkeyes since 2014. Both senior tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum were injured in Iowa’s...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Grading Iowa football’s 24-17 loss to Nebraska

Not much went right for the Iowa football team on Friday afternoon. With five starters out of the game, the Hawkeyes lost to the Cornhuskers, 24-17. Along with surrendering the Heroes Trophy for the first time since 2014, the Hawkeyes also lost control of the Big Ten West. Iowa only needed a win over Nebraska to become the West Division champions.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Nebraska

Nebraska defeated Iowa, 24-17, at Kinnick Stadium on Friday securing the Heroes Trophy. Iowa’s chances of making the Big Ten Championship game are eliminated unless both Purdue and Illinois lose on Saturday. Iowa’s offense, as of last week, is second to last in college rankings. Early in the game...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU

Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestler Nelson Brands earns gutsy win in season debut

Senior 174-pounder Nelson Brands made his return to the mat on Saturday afternoon as the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 21 Penn, 26-11, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Brands — the son of Iowa men’s wrestling’s associate head coach Terry Brands — made his season debut against Quaker...
IOWA CITY, IA
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Officially Announces New Head Coach

Nebraska's search for a new head coach is officially over. Moments ago, the school confirmed that Matt Rhule is heading to Lincoln. Rhule was clearly at the top of Nebraska's wish list. His track record when it comes to coaching college football is really impressive. It's being reported that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE

