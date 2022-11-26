ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
AL.com

Four injured by gunfire at downtown Mobile club

Mobile police are investigating after at least four people were injured by gunfire at a downtown Mobile nightclub early Saturday morning. According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel responded to reported gunfire at the Paparazzi Club at 216 Dauphin St. after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found two 27-year-old victims at the scene: A female with a life-threatening injury and a male with a less serious wound.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple people shot at Paparazzi Club on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at the Paparazzi Club. Police responded to the nightclub at 216 Dauphin St. about 2:16 a.m. after it was reported that shots were fired. Officers found two 27-year-old victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Pensacola woman dies in single-vehicle wreck in Mobile County

A Pensacola woman died in a single-vehicle accident Friday near Citronelle, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Shanda D. Butler, 54, “was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.” The crash occurred at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, near mile marker 21 on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola police give holiday shopping safety tips

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- With holiday shopping season in full swing, Pensacola police have some tips to keep yourself and your gifts safe while shopping. "Be aware of your surroundings, but even if you're alone, look around, and see who's around you," Pensacola Police Officer Mike Wood said. "Always have that key or that key-fob ready to open your car so you don't have to fumble with it when you get to the car. "
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
Alabama Now

Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report

Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
SEMMES, AL
WEAR

Shots fired as shoppers fight back in Mobile store parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots were fired Friday morning in a Mobile store parking lot as witnesses describe a dramatic takedown of what they say were two men attempting to steal merchandise. It happened at Tractor Supply in Tillman's Corner, and the shots weren't fired by the suspected thieves,...
MOBILE, AL

