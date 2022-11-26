Read full article on original website
WEAR
Pensacola police searching for suspect involved in pedestrian hit-and-run
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is searching for the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday afternoon. According to officials, the victim was riding a bike downtown on W Gregory St. and Baylen St. when a full-sized pick-up truck hit them and drove off.
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
Four injured by gunfire at downtown Mobile club
Mobile police are investigating after at least four people were injured by gunfire at a downtown Mobile nightclub early Saturday morning. According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel responded to reported gunfire at the Paparazzi Club at 216 Dauphin St. after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found two 27-year-old victims at the scene: A female with a life-threatening injury and a male with a less serious wound.
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple people shot at Paparazzi Club on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at the Paparazzi Club. Police responded to the nightclub at 216 Dauphin St. about 2:16 a.m. after it was reported that shots were fired. Officers found two 27-year-old victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 die in head-on crash on Grand Bay Wilmer Road
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. Wednesday claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported on Saturday. ALEA said Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was killed when the 2013 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 1978 Kawasaki K265 motorcycle operated by Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Mobile. Brannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA said.
Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
Pensacola woman dies in single-vehicle wreck in Mobile County
A Pensacola woman died in a single-vehicle accident Friday near Citronelle, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Shanda D. Butler, 54, “was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.” The crash occurred at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, near mile marker 21 on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle.
WEAR
Pensacola police give holiday shopping safety tips
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- With holiday shopping season in full swing, Pensacola police have some tips to keep yourself and your gifts safe while shopping. "Be aware of your surroundings, but even if you're alone, look around, and see who's around you," Pensacola Police Officer Mike Wood said. "Always have that key or that key-fob ready to open your car so you don't have to fumble with it when you get to the car. "
WEAR
Troopers: Jeep falls on truck after rolling off interstate in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol and rescue crew members responded to a roll over crash in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a call was made about a rollover crash with possible entrapment on E Jordan St. near N Haynes St. around 1:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
utv44.com
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
WEAR
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
WEAR
Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
cw34.com
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
WEAR
Shots fired as shoppers fight back in Mobile store parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots were fired Friday morning in a Mobile store parking lot as witnesses describe a dramatic takedown of what they say were two men attempting to steal merchandise. It happened at Tractor Supply in Tillman's Corner, and the shots weren't fired by the suspected thieves,...
WEAR
Family identifies man who died in pontoon boat accident at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the man who died Wednesday after an accident on Crab Island as 63-year-old Donald Perry. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says he went down the slide on a rental pontoon boat head first and hit his head. He was then transported to the hospital, where he died.
