ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Firefighters put out three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 was the only news helicopter in the air after firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall. Customers and mall staff were forced to evacuate the building on Sunday while the Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department were on the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Auto Shop Catches Fire In NW OKC

An auto shop in NW Oklahoma City caught fire on Saturday. Fire crews responded to the shop near Reno and Villa in the afternoon. They said no one was hurt and the flames only caused minor damage. Firefighters also said they are investigating what caused the fire. They don't believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Monday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash in the center lane of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said no major injuries were reported. Wreckers responded and have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Westbound I-40 Wreck Blocks Multiple Lanes In West OKC

A wreck that happened at around 6:20 a.m. has blocked two lanes of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. The outside and center lane of I-40 have been blocked in the area, as the two vehicles involved cannot move under their own power, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said...
KOCO

OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash

A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction

Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy