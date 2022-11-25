ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

A grandmother accidentally texted a stranger to make Thanksgiving plans. 7 years on, they’re still celebrating together.

Thanksgiving really is about bringing people together. The heartwarming tale of a grandmother mistakenly texting a teenage boy, bringing the two strangers together for the food-filled holiday, has continued for a seventh year. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Jamal Hinton shared a photo standing beside Wanda Dench outside The Cheesecake Factory...
WLKY.com

Holiday movies and specials: Christmas programming schedule for WLKY

WLKY will start airing Christmas movies and specials soon. Among them are favorites like "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." Start planning your watch parties now with this programming schedule provided by CBS:. Friday, Nov. 25. "Frosty The Snowman," 8 p.m. "Frosty Returns," 8:30 p.m. "A Christmas Proposal,"...
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
purewow.com

Simone Biles Debuts Her Gorgeous Christmas Tree on Instagram

Thanksgiving may not have passed yet, but as far as Simone Biles is concerned, the Christmas holidays are officially in full swing. The seven-time Olympic medalist got a head-start on decorating for the holidays, and she recently gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous Christmas tree. On her Instagram story, she shared a short boomerang of the Pinterest-worthy tree, featuring a variety of white ornaments and yellow lights.
homeschoolof1.com

New Year’s Eve Bingo Printable

If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids, then look no further than our free New Year’s Eve bingo printable. This is a perfect activity if you’re spending New Year’s Eve with kids at home. We absolutely love playing bingo it brings back...

