Raleigh, NC

UNC football's wild finish in regulation vs. NC State forces overtime

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago

NC State football players were running along the sideline Friday night, celebrating what they thought was a victory over arch-rival UNC on senior day in Chapel Hill.

What appeared to be a touchdown pass from the nation's leader in total offense, UNC quarterback Drake Maye, to diving tight end John Copenhaver was waived off when officials saw on the replay that the ball came loose and hit the turf.

In Kenan Memorial Stadium, the clocks all read 0:00, so the Wolfpack players believed they'd won the game with a 24-17 lead.

But the officials struck again, this time putting 2 seconds back on the clock.

That was enough for the redshirt freshman QB who fought his way into this season's Heisman Trophy conversation and is the only QB in the nation to lead six come-from-behind victories this year.

Maye found the late-game magic for UNC again. He delivered a strike to Antoine Green in the back of the end zone to send the rivalry game into overtime.

The game would go to two overtimes, and was decided with UNC kicker Noah Burnette's 35-yard field-goal attempt shot wide.

NC State won 30-27, claiming a second straight dramatic victory in the matchup.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football's wild finish in regulation vs. NC State forces overtime

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

