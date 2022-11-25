A man who fired a gun at a vehicle with people inside was taken into custody near Janesville on Friday night, according to KWWL. Police located Timothy Chisum on Highway 218 near Janesville after he allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in Waterloo around 11:30pm. Police say Chisum threatened two people inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Fereday Court before shooting at the vehicle. Police located a 9mm handgun when Chisum was taken into custody. He has been charged with Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

JANESVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO