1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo
tamatoledonews.com
James joins T-R, Tama-Grundy staff as general manager
Tama-Grundy Publishing and the Times-Republican (T-R) are excited to announce the hiring of Rhonda James as the new general manager and advertising director. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the [area] and working with this team,” James said. “Everyone has been positive so far. I’m excited to work for the T-R and carry on its great legacy.”
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
KCRG.com
Coralville police make arrest after armed robbery at apartment complex
A couple has been reunited with their prized birdhouse after losing it in a tornado in central Iowa.
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County authorities seek tips in vandalism investigation
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in a recent vandalism investigation. The BHCSO believes the subjects in the picture below have information that would be useful in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Black Hawk...
1230kfjb.com
Man Arrested in Toledo
Tama and Toledo police responded to a call late Wednesday night last week about a man yelling, screaming, and firing a gun near the 500 block of State St. Shortly after the officers arrive, more gunshots are heard and the officers detain 30-year-old Gabriel Allen Alvarez. Beyond the firearm charges, Alvarez also had marijuana, THC vape pen cartridges, ammunition, and a large amount of cash. On Thursday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at a property in the 200 block of North Church Street in Toledo, which resulted in a Department of Human Services report and possible additional criminal charges. Alvarez now faces a litany of criminal charges.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested Near Janesville for Shooting at People
A man who fired a gun at a vehicle with people inside was taken into custody near Janesville on Friday night, according to KWWL. Police located Timothy Chisum on Highway 218 near Janesville after he allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in Waterloo around 11:30pm. Police say Chisum threatened two people inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Fereday Court before shooting at the vehicle. Police located a 9mm handgun when Chisum was taken into custody. He has been charged with Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
KCCI.com
Marshalltown day care closes suddenly
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Dozens of families in Marshalltown spent the end of the Thanksgiving weekend scrambling to find a new day care, after Little Scholars Learning Center closed suddenly. Parents received a notice Saturday morning that "Little Scholars is now closed for business." The notice from the owner apologized...
KCRG.com
Man arrested in Black Hawk County after allegedly firing gun at vehicle
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after police said that he shot a gun at a vehicle with people inside on Friday evening. At around 11:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Fereday Court. Police believe that a man, later identified as Timothy Chisum, took out a handgun and allegedly made threats toward two people inside of a vehicle. They said he then shot at the vehicle once, and ran away.
Eastern Iowa Jewelry Store Loses Thousands in Merchandise Theft
This holiday season for a retail jewelry store in North Liberty may not be shining as brightly as most, as KCRG reports Jewelry By Harold was broken into on November 20. The culprits reportedly took nearly $30,000 in merchandise. Owner Harold Van Beek said:. In the afternoon, clear daylight, they...
KCJJ
Coralville man faces drug charge after alleged public intox incident
A Coralville man who reportedly tried to get into a residence that wasn’t his Thanksgiving evening now faces a possession charge. Police were called to Primrose Court in Iowa City at about 6:50pm on reports of a person attempting to gain entry to a residence. The reporting party, who lives at the residence, told dispatchers that he didn’t know who the person was.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
1650thefan.com
Late Sunday Night Cedar Falls Robbery Investigated
Cedar Falls Police continue their investigation into an armed robbery Sunday night. Just before 10:00PM, officers were dispatched to the Metro Mart at 103 Franklin Street. A store employee reported that a tall male, dressed in dark clothing, entered the store with a baseball bat. The man’s face was covered. He proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and fled. Officers arrived on the scene and searched the immediate area. The suspect was not located. Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol.
KCRG.com
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jewelry store in North Liberty is facing its busiest time of the year without full shelves because of a break-in. The National Retail Federation conducts an annual Retail Security Survey. In the latest survey, from 2021, about 69% of retailers said they had seen an increase in organized retail crime activity over the past year.
Murphy’s Law: Iowa and ISU losses could prove positive
Sometimes losses bring about needed change.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
