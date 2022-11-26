I gave birth to ‘hidden triplets’ after shocking late-term discovery

When Genna Knox became pregnant in 2019, she was thrilled to be giving her son, Liam, a sibling.

Knox was shocked to learn she was actually expecting triplets — at seven months along.

This was not the first surprise of the California teacher’s pregnancy. At her 20-week scan , the woman performing the ultrasound asked Knox if she was having twins.

“She’s like, ‘Wait, you’re having twins?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not,'” Knox, 42, told Today Parents , recalling what the technician told her.

“Then I looked up, and I could see clear as day that there were two babies,” she continued.

Knox said she had opted out of nuchal translucency testing, or an NT scan, during her first trimester. She was 39 at the time and had undergone extensive prenatal testing for her “geriatric” pregnancy.

The mom couldn’t believe it when she was told she was expecting triplets. Knox Family Instagram Account

The couple now has four kids — after initially thinking they would be a two-child household. Knox Family Instagram Account

“All the blood work came back normal,” she said, adding that her doctor gave her the option to “waive” the test. “I said, ‘Oh, sure.’ I was working full-time and it was just one less appointment.”

The fifth-grade teacher from San Diego said she initially stressed over the logistics of having twins, but was so “overjoyed” to be pregnant again that that overshadowed her concerns.

Seven months into her pregnancy, Genna and her husband, Kyle, decided to get a four-dimensional ultrasound to show their families.

Kaylee, Lily and Cecilia were born on March 21, 2019, at 33 weeks. Knox Family Instagram Account

The Knoxes found out they were having triplets at seven months along in the pregnancy. Knox Family Instagram Account

It was then they realized they were actually expecting triplets, with the third baby hidden in what’s called “hidden triplet syndrome.”

“I barely remember anything else about the moment. I was in total shock,” Knox said.

Dr. Sean Daneshmand, director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, California, told Today that hidden triplet syndrome isn’t “as uncommon” as you might think.

“When the babies are very small, one baby can hide behind the other,” Daneshmand, who also treated Knox, told the outlet. “Typically by 26, 27, 28 weeks — the baby that’s been missed will suddenly appear.”

The Knoxes’ three daughters, Kaylee, Lily and Cecilia, were born at 33 weeks, on March 21, 2019. The fraternal triplets spent a few weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit after they were born — but are now thriving, according to Knox.

The mom shared her story to TikTok , where the minute-long clip has amassed more than a million views.

“You just unlocked a new fear lol,” one user wrote.

“Hold on… how the hell did they miss this in the beginning,” added another.