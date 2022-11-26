Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Week 13: Montana Grizzlies surge past SEMO in the first round of the FCS playoffs
The Montana Grizzlies trailed Southeast Missouri State 24-3 in the first round of the FCS playoffs, but rattled off 31 straight points at home to advance. The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name. LUCAS SEMB Missoulian lucas.semb@406mtsports.com. Updated Nov 26, 2022.
KFVS12
SEMO Football returns from Montana
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Football returned home Sunday afternoon from the First Round of the FCS Playoffs in Montana. The team landed safely at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The Redhawks season came to an end Saturday night following a 34-24 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. SEMO finishes the...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women's comeback falls short against North Texas
DENTON, Texas — The Montana State women's basketball team used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to close a 16-point deficit to three with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left. But North Texas closed out the game with an 11-3 run to post a 66-57 victory over the Bobcats at the UNT Fall Feast on Sunday afternoon.
406mtsports.com
Darius Brown II ties record in Montana State men's loss to Middle Tennessee State
MONTREAL — The Montana State men’s basketball team clawed all the way back from a seven-point deficit and had a one-point lead with less than a minute to go, yet the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders escaped with a 72-71 win in the final game of the Northern Classic on Sunday afternoon.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies wake out of hibernation to roll over SEMO with second-half heroics
MISSOULA — The stadium was somber, the sidelines were quiet and the scoreboard was lopsided. In the third quarter of Saturday's first round FCS playoff matchup between the Montana Grizzlies and the visiting Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, the team from down south led 24-3. Then the unthinkable happened: the...
406mtsports.com
Brandon Whitney excels in return, but Montana's comeback bid falls short at Air Force
Montana was seemingly left for dead, trailing by 12 points with five minutes to play Sunday afternoon at Air Force. The Griz battled back, trying to pull off an impressive comeback like the football team did in the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. They cut the deficit to one point twice, but they could never claim the lead in a 59-56 loss that dropped their record to 3-4.
406mtsports.com
Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Montana looking to build chemistry on conference-like road trip to Air Force, Southern Miss
MISSOULA — Montana will get a taste of conference play when it hits the road for two games in three days. The Griz (3-3) will take on Air Force 1 p.m. Sunday in Colorado. They'll then travel to Southern Miss 6 p.m. MT Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. It'll be...
Air Force wins 59-56 over Montana
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points and Air Force held off Montana at the end for a 59-56 win on Sunday night. Heidbreder added five rebounds for the Falcons (4-3). Corbin Green scored 15 points and added four blocks. Jeffrey Mills was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz start slow, drop game against Cal Golden Bears
Saddled by illness and short on experience, the last thing the Montana women's basketball team needed was a cold shooting start against Pac-12 opponent California on Saturday night. The Lady Griz missed 10 of their first 11 shots and it set a tone. The Golden Bears jumped to an 11-point...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Montana 34, SE Missouri 24
SEMO: Johnson 13 fumble return (Pippin kick), 09:22. MONT: Flowers 80 kickoff return (Ramos kick), 08:29. MONT: White 17 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 05:07. MONT: Grossman 19 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 06:42. SEMOMONT. First downs2522. Rushes-yards39-14225-84 Passing277306. Comp-Att-Int25-49-118-38-1 Return Yards87202. Punts-Avg.6-40.33-42.0. Fumbles-Lost1-02-1 Penalty-Yards11-1104-35 Time of Possession36:4923:11. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western's hot shooting leads to win at College of Idaho
CALDWELL, IDAHO - The Montana Western Bulldogs took on the College of Idaho late Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Tournament. The Bulldogs got off to an impressive 10-0 start. Shainy Mack’s three-pointer started the streak. Brynley Fitzgerald sandwiched a three-pointer and field goal around Jordan Sweeney’s field.
406mtsports.com
Montana State women have trouble stopping Abilene Christian in loss at North Texas tournament
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team took three separate leads in the fourth quarter against Abilene Christian on Friday but couldn’t make any one of them stick. The Bobcats had trouble stringing together offense and, even more damaging, getting defensive stops on the other end. The...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball season ends with Big Sky semifinal loss to Portland State
OGDEN, Utah — Two days after knocking off No. 3-seeded and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team's season ended with a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 loss to No. 2 Portland State in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.
406mtsports.com
Early second-half run lifts Dakota State past Montana Western
DICKINSON, N.D. – The Montana Western Bulldogs men’s basketball completed their stay at the Milanovich Classic on Saturday evening as they took on Dakota State University. With the score deadlocked 36-36 early in the second half, the Trojans broke away on a 19-4 run and held off a Bulldogs push in the midst of the second half to down Western, 82-68.
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz squander double-digit fourth quarter lead, fall to Wichita State in OT
MISSOULA — After leading for most of four quarters Friday night, the Montana women's basketball team ran out of steam in overtime. Wichita State overcame an 11-point deficit in the last 9 minutes of regulation en route to a 78-69 victory in the Loyola Marymount University Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles. Key to the outcome was an explosion of three triples by Shamaryah Duncan in the extra period.
thecomeback.com
Mascot’s strange stunt leaves college football fans confused
The University of Montana hosted Southeast Missouri State on Saturday for a first-round matchup in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. In both college and the NFL, we’ve seen some strange moments from mascots recently. Montana’s mascot, Monte, apparently didn’t want to be left out of the fun.
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
buttesports.com
Montana Tech falls to #1
PHOENIX, Ariz. – No. 18 Montana Tech traveled to No. 1 Arizona Christian for their toughest opponent of the 2022-23 season. The Orediggers went at the top team, but a late rally by the Firestorm stopped the upset short 84-80. The Firestorm (5-1) used a 10-4 run late in the second half pulling ahead 73-72 with 4:48 to go in the game.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Gus Turner, right, and Shaun Billingsley talked about a Missoula FFA team taking a national FFA win this year. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to a presentation to trustees.
