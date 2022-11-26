Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs

Montana was seemingly left for dead, trailing by 12 points with five minutes to play Sunday afternoon at Air Force. The Griz battled back, trying to pull off an impressive comeback like the football team did in the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. They cut the deficit to one point twice, but they could never claim the lead in a 59-56 loss that dropped their record to 3-4.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO