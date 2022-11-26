ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Husker Nation prepares for Head Coach Matt Rhule

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker fans are preparing for their new head football coach to be officially introduced. A proven program builder in college football, Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach. The announcement was made Saturday, a day after the Huskers came out with a win against Iowa.
Minnesota spoils Nebraska's Senior Night with sweep

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale to No. 9 Minnesota, 22-25, 23-25, 22-25, on Saturday night in front of 8,225 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers finished the regular season 24-5 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten. Minnesota...
Nebraska lands No. 2 seed in Louisville Quarter, hosts Delaware State Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker Volleyball was the last team in the field of 64 to hear their name called on Selection Sunday, earning the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will host Delaware State on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their opening round matchup. This is the Hornets' inaugural NCAA Tournament appearance.
Big Red Rundown: Players won for Mickey Joseph against Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Heroes trophy is back in Lincoln for the first time in 8 years after Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday. The NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey for the final edition of Big Red Rundown, discussing Matt Rhule's hiring, the win and the future of the program.
Nebraska closes out season with a win over Iowa

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska jumped to a 24-0 lead and held on for a 24-17 victory over Iowa to reclaim the Heroes Trophy at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 20-of-30 passes for 278 and three touchdowns, including nine connections for...
LINCOLN, NE

