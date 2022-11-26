Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Kraken to Allow Digital Asset Investors to Enhance Crypto Portfolios with Recurring Buys
The team at Kraken says you can keep calm and HODL on, because recurring buys are now available on the Kraken app. This new feature lets you “schedule your crypto purchases quickly and easily, which saves you time and can help ease the stress of timing the market.” Recurring buys also “make dollar-cost averaging a snap, so you can build your portfolio over time.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Particle Wallet Introduces Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp Solution
The full-stack Web3 infrastructure provider, Particle Network, has “gone live with the Alchemy Pay Onramp Solution for its wallet.”. The integration “means users can pay with their preferred fiat payment methods directly to seamlessly buy crypto and fund their Particle wallet.” Alchemy Pay’s payment gateway supports payments “with Visa and MasterCard in 173 nations, multiple domestic transfers, and popular mobile wallets in emerging markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Lending Software Firm Blend Introduces Integrated Fees Management in LO Toolkit
In an effort to maximize loan officer efficiency and build trust with borrowers, Blend (NYSE:BLND) launched the Loan Officer Toolkit in March 2021. With streamlined workflows across the entire mortgage loan process, the LO Toolkit “enables LOs to focus on building both consumer relationships and their business.”. The significant...
crowdfundinsider.com
ESG Data Intelligence Firm Deepki Makes Key Appointments to Support Growth Plans
Deepki, the ESG data intelligence firm, has announced three senior hires who join its Leadership Committee “as it pursues its global growth strategy.”. Deepki claims it is the only company in the world “offering a fully populated ESG data intelligence platform to help commercial real estate investors, owners and managers improve the ESG performance of their real estate assets, and in the process enhance their value.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Darksquare, a Provider of Alternative Investments to Individuals, Secures £197K+ via Seedrs
Darksquare, which aims to open up the world of alternative investments to individuals, has secured 98% (£197,350) of its £200,002 fundraising target from 82 investors (at the time of writing) with 23 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign, carried out via Seedrs. Located in London, United...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Bank Sygnum Awarded Abu Dhabi In-Principle Approval
Sygnum, which claims to be the world’s first digital asset bank and first Swiss bank to open a hub in the metaverse, leverages its oversubscribed USD 90m Series B “to expand internationally into Abu Dhabi’s high-growth crypto-hub.”. In addition to this, Sygnum is further strengthening its global...
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE based Fintech Firm Qashio Secures $10M
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, “with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”. The investment round is “supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
CoinTelegraph
TON Telegram integration highlights synergy of blockchain community
As a result of a recent upgrade to the wallet bot, users of the Telegram app are now able to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies without leaving the application. The wallet bot was developed by The Open Network (TON, formerly Telegram Open Network) in April. The bot initially enabled users to buy, sell and trade Toncoin (TON) within the Telegram app, but a new update has added a fully functioning cryptocurrency wallet to the application.
Woonsocket Call
BIZI LABS introduces a mass market Web3 Smartphone Platform powered by Polygon
11/25/2022, London, UK // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. BIZI LABS, the Swiss based mobile platform that allows people to easily access web3, today announced that it will integrate the Polygon network into its flagship Web3 partner smartphone brand, ZMBIZI — the world’s first smartphone that combines built-in web3 features, user rewards, and multi chain functionality.
TechCrunch
Deepomatic wants to build the AI-based computer vision companion for field workers
EnBW New Ventures and Orbia Ventures are leading the newly announced funding round, which Deepomatic closed in October. Existing investors Alven, Hi-Inov Dentressangl and, Swisscom Ventures are participating once again in a new round. The startup has been around for a few years already as I first covered Deeepomatic back...
Amazon Aims to Simplify UK Home Insurance Shopping via Marketplace
The insurance industry is one of the most mature and competitive markets globally, but it’s one often associated with legacy infrastructure, time-consuming paperwork and complex jargon that can easily deter customers from completing the purchasing process. Over the years, an increasing number of InsurTechs and platforms have entered the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech MoU Signed by UK, Singapore, Countries Aim to Boost Trade, Cooperation
The UK and Singapore have agreed a new MoU “boosting fintech trade and cooperation at their 7th Financial Dialogue in Singapore.”. The UK and Singapore agree a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) “on the UK–Singapore FinTech Bridge to remove barriers to fintech trade and boost cooperation.”. This will...
How Automation Can Free the Creative Genius
With far less effort required to meet our basic needs, we have more time than ever to bring new ideas and innovation to life.
Instant Payments Help New Payments Ecosystems Blossom
Faster payments take center stage this coming year, as FedNow, the U.S.-based instant payments network, gets up and running. But as Wells Fargo Head of Enterprise Payments Strategy Ulrike Guigui recounted to PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, instant payments have been around since before the pandemic. And ahead of FedNow, faster payments’ green shoots have been steadily emerging to help forge many-sided, connected ecosystems linking banks, corporates and consumers.
salestechstar.com
MAP Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Indonesian lifestyle retailer to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade assortment, allocation & replenishment and financial planning processes. PT Map Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPA), the leading lifestyle retailer, has selected to enhance its business processes with Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Luminate Planning solutions. Based in Indonesia,...
DHLink Teams With Shopline Logistics to Improve Cross-Border eCommerce
Logistics firms DHLink and Shopline have formed a partnership designed to solve logistical issues in eCommerce. The partnership will take advantage of both firms’ direct mail channels, warehousing and freight transportation to simplify the logistics process, eliminate connection problems and improve transport efficiency, the companies said in a news release.
The Verge
Inflight 5G calls and data could become a reality in Europe with new decision
The European Commission is opening the door for European airlines to begin offering inflight 5G connectivity, the organization has announced, by allocating certain spectrum for inflight 5G as well as “previous mobile technology generations.” Passengers will connect to an on-board pico-cell base station, which then connects to ground-based networks via satellite. Calls, texts, and data are all expected to be supported.
Hear What Technology Giants Envision for the Remote Work and Play Industry at the International Future Computing Summit
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit) invites executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers looking for opportunities to enhance revenue, business, and user experiences in remote work and play. The Summit is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005224/en/ Hear event sponsors AMD and HP Anywhere speak, plus presentations from Intel, Lenovo, Nvidia, Jon Peddie Research, and many more at The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit). The event is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Payments and Treasury Platform Sunrate Partners With Travel App Agoda
Hong Kong-based payment platform Sunrate said it will integrate its online travel solution with Agoda’s digital travel booking platform. “At Sunrate, we are committed to constantly innovate our offerings, so that ultimately, we can be the one-stop B2B partner for the travel industry, by solving different business needs for our travel partners and customers,” Shawn Qin, head of the company’s card business, said in a news release. “We look forward to working with even more partners from the travel industry and beyond.”
crowdfundinsider.com
London based Volt Launches Real-Time Payments for Crypto Exchange Kriptomat
Volt, the global gateway for open banking payments in Europe, the UK and Brazil, and Kriptomat, one of the “fastest-growing” European cryptocurrency exchange platforms, are announcing a partnership “to enable Kriptomat customers throughout Europe to make real-time account-to-account payments to buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies.”. This will...
