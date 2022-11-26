ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Nemaha Central football wins 2A state title

SALINA, KS. (KSNT)- Nemaha Central football won the 2A state title on Saturday. The Thunder beat Kingman 33-17 in Salina to secure their first state championship since 2019. Nemaha Central finishes the season a perfect 13-0. The Thunder even boast an impressive win over 3A opponent Holton, who also played for a state title on […]
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy