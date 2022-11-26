Read full article on original website
Nemaha Central football wins 2A state title
SALINA, KS. (KSNT)- Nemaha Central football won the 2A state title on Saturday. The Thunder beat Kingman 33-17 in Salina to secure their first state championship since 2019. Nemaha Central finishes the season a perfect 13-0. The Thunder even boast an impressive win over 3A opponent Holton, who also played for a state title on […]
Find Kansas high school football state championship game scores, as KSHSAA crowns champs
Varsity Kansas has the latest scores from Saturday’s state championship games.
KSHSAA Championships for 2022
Watch the Kansas Football Championships starting today, Nov 26th, at 11:00 AM CST LIVE on the NFHS Network!
Houston ascends to No. 1 for first time since 1983
Houston is No. 1 again for the first time in nearly 40 years. The Cougars (5-0) received 45 first-place votes
Photo Gallery: Iowa Football Senior Day '22
Hawkeyes Celebrate Special Class During Pregame Ceremonies Friday
North Carolina falls to No. 18 in latest AP Poll
The Tar Heels dropped to 5-2 on the season with back-to-back losses to end the week.
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
Nodaway Valley girls drop matchup at Solon
(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley travelled to Solon on Saturday for a girls basketball contest. The Wolverines lost 67-42. Lindsey Davis scored 13 points and Bella Hogan pitched in with 11. 1-1 Nodaway Valley’s next outing will be Friday at Creston.
