RT.9 North re-opens in Newington: DOT
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 9 Northbound was closed in Newington due to a crash involving an overturned car on Friday night, according to the Department of Transportation.
The closure was between Exits 29 and 30. Rt 9 has since fully re-opened.
View our live traffic map below:
