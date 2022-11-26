ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

RT.9 North re-opens in Newington: DOT

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 9 Northbound was closed in Newington due to a crash involving an overturned car on Friday night, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure was between Exits 29 and 30. Rt 9 has since fully re-opened.

View our live traffic map below:

