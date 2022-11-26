TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before a judge Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO