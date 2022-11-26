Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
TPA Eases Holiday Stress with Entertainment and DecorModern GlobeTampa, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
St. Pete woman dies days after being attacked with hatchet, deputies say
A St. Petersburg woman has died days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man she let stay in her home, according to deputies.
Florida woman found with hatchet ‘protruding from her head,’ deputies say
A man in St. Petersburg is accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
Hit and run suspect shot & killed after pointing gun at officers: Sheriff
An early Sunday morning hit and run led to one man being shot dead by police in a St. Petersburg home, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Florida man accused of attacking woman in head with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attempted murder after deputies said he attacked a woman with a hatchet and left it in her head, authorities said. According to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony count of attempted second-degree murder for the Tuesday attack.
HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275
TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
1 killed in Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg
One person died, and another was arrested in a late Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police said.
‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head
A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before a judge Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
St. Petersburg police stop woman from driving SUV toward Turkey Trot racers, report reads
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who allegedly drove her Range Rover onto the racecourse where the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot 5K was being held on Thanksgiving Day. Ashlee Morgan, 38, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer, online...
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
Sheriff's office: Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for DUI, according to the agency. On Wednesday, Deputy Nathan Weaver was reportedly taken into custody by the Clearwater Police Department for getting behind the wheel while under the influence. “We hold our employees...
Police: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he was hit by two cars in a crash in Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West, police say. The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Manatee Avenue West when he was hit...
Sarasota woman charged in stabbing death at apartment
A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to an affidavit.
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
