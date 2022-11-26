ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida man accused of attacking woman in head with hatchet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attempted murder after deputies said he attacked a woman with a hatchet and left it in her head, authorities said. According to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony count of attempted second-degree murder for the Tuesday attack.
HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before a judge Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged

A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
