‘Rails for Roxie’ event held at Great Bear Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not see snow anywhere on the ground quite yet, but Great Bear in Sioux Falls has some and they put it to use Saturday. They hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money after the passing of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died last Sunday, and her Great Bear family wanted to do something in her honor.
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 27th
LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be boarding the Santa Train for a trip to southwest Minnesota. The Ellis & Eastern Railroad has stops scheduled in Rushmore, Adrian and Magnolia in the afternoon. The Santa Train’s final stop is at the Luverne depot at 4:30 p.m. The city park will be open for parking. Fireworks take place at 7 p.m.
Pedestrian vs. semi crash; Tea house fire; snow possible Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea Monday. No injuries were reported during an explosion in...
Snow Possible into Tuesday; Mainly Chilly Week Ahead – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 27
Though it wasn’t as warm as Saturday, Sunday has still been a pretty good day across KELOLAND. The wind has generally been a non-factor, but that’s slowly going to change. Breezy conditions will gradually increase into the night under partly cloudy skies. Lows bottom out in the 20s across KELOLAND.
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline. What James found was what he called “piles and piles” of dead and dying snow geese. He took...
KELOLAND on the Go: Parade of Lights; Holiday shopping season; SDSU band returns from NYC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Parade of Lights was held on the streets of downtown Sioux Falls Friday evening. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the lighted floats. If you missed it, you can watch a replay of our event livestream in the story...
Sioux Falls Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls has passed away, the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday. Bishop Swain died Saturday, November 26 in hospice care after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. He was 79 years old.
Store owners see more shoppers for Small Business Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lots of people were out shopping and supporting local stores Saturday for Small Business Saturday. The Apricot Lane Boutique near Lake Lorraine and The Spice and Tea Exchange in Downtown Sioux Falls were two of the many local small businesses looking forward to the day.
Running for a cause on Thanksgiving
With temperatures hovering near freezing, hundreds of runners - some wearing turkeys - circled the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds as part of the Fun Run for The Banquet.
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
Four fire departments respond to Tea house fire
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea. Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene of the fire. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire started in the attic of a home. The cause is unknown at this...
SDSU band comes home from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Members of the South Dakota State University marching band are finally waking up in their own beds this morning following an eventful week in New York City.
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 26th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk. Rails...
Children’s Inn opens new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is another non-profit to consider for giving Tuesday. The facility, which was formerly the Children’s Inn, opened its new location recently. It has 96 beds and is the only shelter of its kind in the area and allowing them to better serve victims of domestic abuse.
Diocese of Madison announces death of Bishop Paul J. Swain of Sioux Falls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison announced Sunday that the Bishop Emeritus of Sioux Falls died. Bishop Paul J. Swain, 79, died in hospice care Saturday after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. Bishop Swain graduated with a Masters in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin in...
