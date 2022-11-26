ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD



KELOLAND TV

‘Rails for Roxie’ event held at Great Bear Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not see snow anywhere on the ground quite yet, but Great Bear in Sioux Falls has some and they put it to use Saturday. They hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money after the passing of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died last Sunday, and her Great Bear family wanted to do something in her honor.



Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...



WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...



Sunday Boredom Busters: November 27th

LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be boarding the Santa Train for a trip to southwest Minnesota. The Ellis & Eastern Railroad has stops scheduled in Rushmore, Adrian and Magnolia in the afternoon. The Santa Train’s final stop is at the Luverne depot at 4:30 p.m. The city park will be open for parking. Fireworks take place at 7 p.m.



Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023

One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...



Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline. What James found was what he called “piles and piles” of dead and dying snow geese. He took...



Sioux Falls Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls has passed away, the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday. Bishop Swain died Saturday, November 26 in hospice care after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. He was 79 years old.



Store owners see more shoppers for Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lots of people were out shopping and supporting local stores Saturday for Small Business Saturday. The Apricot Lane Boutique near Lake Lorraine and The Spice and Tea Exchange in Downtown Sioux Falls were two of the many local small businesses looking forward to the day.



Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...



Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...



Four fire departments respond to Tea house fire

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea. Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene of the fire. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire started in the attic of a home. The cause is unknown at this...



Saturday Boredom Busters: November 26th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk. Rails...



Children’s Inn opens new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is another non-profit to consider for giving Tuesday. The facility, which was formerly the Children’s Inn, opened its new location recently. It has 96 beds and is the only shelter of its kind in the area and allowing them to better serve victims of domestic abuse.




