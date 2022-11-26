SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not see snow anywhere on the ground quite yet, but Great Bear in Sioux Falls has some and they put it to use Saturday. They hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money after the passing of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died last Sunday, and her Great Bear family wanted to do something in her honor.

