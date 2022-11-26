ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

wsvaonline.com

Name of pedestrian killed released

Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

One arrested, two sought for assault at Lynchburg car wash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are at large after an assault at the Cardinal Car Wash in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon. Lynchburg Police say they responded around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving one male being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man sustained non-critical injuries, according to police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person hospitalized in Roanoke trailer fire; dog reported dead

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after a trailer fire in Roanoke Wednesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they received a call around 6:00 a.m. for reports of a fire in the 1100 block of Overbrook St NW. Two people were inside at the time...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Sheriff's office asks for help to find missing Churchville man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man who has not been seen for more than a week. According to a release, 46-year-old James William Painter of Churchville was last seen at the Sheetz gas station in Waynesboro on Nov. 20.
CHURCHVILLE, VA
WSLS

25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cat dies, two adults displaced after Roanoke Co. fire Tuesday

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court left a cat dead and two people displaced. According to Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue, crews responded at around 5:41 p.m. for a report of a residential structure fire and found smoke and flames leaving the rear of the building.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating shots fired incident at Meadows Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the shots fired incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police say several 9-1-1 callers report hearing shots fired at the Meadows Apartments on Yorktown Avenue. According to a press release from the Lynchburg Police Department, 9-1-1 callers describe two people wearing all black running toward the complex entrance and another person wearing all red running in the opposite direction.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead after brush fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
APPOMATTOX, VA

