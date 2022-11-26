Read full article on original website
Related
wsvaonline.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
WDBJ7.com
One arrested, two sought for assault at Lynchburg car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are at large after an assault at the Cardinal Car Wash in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon. Lynchburg Police say they responded around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving one male being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man sustained non-critical injuries, according to police.
WSLS
Police: 32-year-old arrested after assault, vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old in connection with an assault incident at Cardinal Carwash and a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m., the LPD said they responded to the car wash for a report of a fight. We’re told callers said one...
WSLS
Lynchburg man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-81, according to VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg man has died after State Police said he was hit by a vehicle on I-81 in Augusta County. Authorities said the fatal crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. on I-81 at the 225-mile marker when a 2020 Ford Transit bus was going north in the left lane.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident
Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County. Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, according to VSP. The accident occurred as a 2020...
WDBJ7.com
One person hospitalized in Roanoke trailer fire; dog reported dead
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after a trailer fire in Roanoke Wednesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they received a call around 6:00 a.m. for reports of a fire in the 1100 block of Overbrook St NW. Two people were inside at the time...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to find missing Churchville man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man who has not been seen for more than a week. According to a release, 46-year-old James William Painter of Churchville was last seen at the Sheetz gas station in Waynesboro on Nov. 20.
WSLS
25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman killed in expressway crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
WDBJ7.com
Cat dies, two adults displaced after Roanoke Co. fire Tuesday
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court left a cat dead and two people displaced. According to Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue, crews responded at around 5:41 p.m. for a report of a residential structure fire and found smoke and flames leaving the rear of the building.
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating shots fired incident at Meadows Apartments
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the shots fired incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police say several 9-1-1 callers report hearing shots fired at the Meadows Apartments on Yorktown Avenue. According to a press release from the Lynchburg Police Department, 9-1-1 callers describe two people wearing all black running toward the complex entrance and another person wearing all red running in the opposite direction.
Missing Nelson County man found
According to police, 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in the Lovingston area of Nelson County.
wfirnews.com
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
WHSV
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares visits Roanoke, as Sheriff’s Office renews Triad partnership
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seniors are increasingly vulnerable to scams, and for many years Virginia Triad has created partnerships to help protect older Virginians. Tuesday morning, Attorney General Jason Miyares visited western Virginia, as the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office renewed the effort here. Representatives of the Sheriff’s Office and...
WDBJ7.com
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
WDBJ7.com
Traffic patterns along I-81S in Roanoke Co. to be adjusted Wednesday due to road work
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The right lane along I-81S in Salem will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th for overnight paving. This will be near mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The off ramp at Exit 137 onto Wildwood Road will also be closed. Both...
WSET
Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
Comments / 1