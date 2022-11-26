ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Camden school board: Borrow full $33M needed for school — but spend it only if needed

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bY6N_0jNqqLQg00

CAMDEN — Camden school officials plan to ask county officials to agree to borrow up to the full $33 million approved by county voters for the new high school — while also hoping good management and prudent choices will keep the project’s price tag below that figure.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet with the Camden Board of Education in a joint session Monday, Dec. 5 at noon. At the meeting, school officials plan to make a case for the county borrowing up to the full bond amount approved by voters in a November 2020 referendum.

Combined with $50 million in state grant funding, that would in theory set the school project’s budget at $83 million. But no one plans to spend that amount on the new school, as school board members stressed repeatedly at a meeting Tuesday night.

A couple of months ago, the school board eyed a project budget of $70 million for the new school, which includes both some additional space being added back into the floor plan and some adjustment for inflation.

The price tag for the school could still slide a bit higher as school officials advocate for items like additional lab space for career and technical education, and adequate spaces for performing arts and athletics.

“School officials recognize the need to find balance between getting what is needed for the new school but also saving money for taxpayers,” Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said this week.

Camden Board of Education member Chris Purcell said asking for the full amount approved in the referendum is simply a way of making sure enough money is available while continuing to be careful stewards of the public funding.

“I don’t think anybody sitting in here wants to spend the whole $33 million,” Purcell said.

Board Chairman Christian Overton agreed that it’s not the school board’s intention to spend the full amount on the school. However, there needs to be an agreement to borrow up to that amount if it proves necessary, he said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, architect Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects met with the school board to discuss possible design options.

One of the options is a possible “shop-style” metal building to house some career and technical education offerings, which would be on the campus but separate from the main building.

That idea was floated by school board member Kevin Heath, who said he thought it would provide a realistic workplace simulation for some trade courses and might save some money instead of putting the same classes in a brick-and-mortar structure.

Dennis said the metal building wouldn’t necessarily save as much money as it might be expected to. The cost for a metal shop building on a school campus is going to be higher than it might be for a similar building on private property because of codes that apply specifically to school buildings, Dennis explained.

She cited heating and ventilation systems as an example of items that have special requirements in school settings.

That being said, though, “you could do it,” Dennis said.

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Oh, my goodness! Guess what?

As many of you know from reading Gig Line, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council applied months ago hoping for the opportunity to be selected to host The Wall That Heals here in 2023. We were told we would officially hear a decision sometime this month. UPDATE!. As of Thursday...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Holiday festivities abound in Manteo

The Town of Manteo will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the town Christmas tree downtown on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carols, dancing, hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, reindeer games, and a special guest reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. The fun...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk Resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal

No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
KITTY HAWK, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula

Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicle fire on I-264 in Norfolk near Ingleside Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – First responders have been on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 264 westbound in Norfolk Saturday morning at mile marker 10.3 near Ingleside Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect delays in the area, and all westbound lanes of I-264...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

VSP investigating fatal crash in Brunswick County

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash on Manning Road east of Western Mill Road in Brunswick County Friday, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Neil Jones, 73, was driving at a high rate...
NORFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy