Camden school board: Borrow full $33M needed for school — but spend it only if needed

CAMDEN — Camden school officials plan to ask county officials to agree to borrow up to the full $33 million approved by county voters for the new high school — while also hoping good management and prudent choices will keep the project’s price tag below that figure.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet with the Camden Board of Education in a joint session Monday, Dec. 5 at noon. At the meeting, school officials plan to make a case for the county borrowing up to the full bond amount approved by voters in a November 2020 referendum.

Combined with $50 million in state grant funding, that would in theory set the school project’s budget at $83 million. But no one plans to spend that amount on the new school, as school board members stressed repeatedly at a meeting Tuesday night.

A couple of months ago, the school board eyed a project budget of $70 million for the new school, which includes both some additional space being added back into the floor plan and some adjustment for inflation.

The price tag for the school could still slide a bit higher as school officials advocate for items like additional lab space for career and technical education, and adequate spaces for performing arts and athletics.

“School officials recognize the need to find balance between getting what is needed for the new school but also saving money for taxpayers,” Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said this week.

Camden Board of Education member Chris Purcell said asking for the full amount approved in the referendum is simply a way of making sure enough money is available while continuing to be careful stewards of the public funding.

“I don’t think anybody sitting in here wants to spend the whole $33 million,” Purcell said.

Board Chairman Christian Overton agreed that it’s not the school board’s intention to spend the full amount on the school. However, there needs to be an agreement to borrow up to that amount if it proves necessary, he said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, architect Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects met with the school board to discuss possible design options.

One of the options is a possible “shop-style” metal building to house some career and technical education offerings, which would be on the campus but separate from the main building.

That idea was floated by school board member Kevin Heath, who said he thought it would provide a realistic workplace simulation for some trade courses and might save some money instead of putting the same classes in a brick-and-mortar structure.

Dennis said the metal building wouldn’t necessarily save as much money as it might be expected to. The cost for a metal shop building on a school campus is going to be higher than it might be for a similar building on private property because of codes that apply specifically to school buildings, Dennis explained.

She cited heating and ventilation systems as an example of items that have special requirements in school settings.

That being said, though, “you could do it,” Dennis said.