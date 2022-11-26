ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska controls interior in 75-58 win vs. Florida State

The Nebraska men’s basketball team got back in the win column Sunday night with a 75-58 triumph over Florida State in Orlando. The Huskers finish the ESPN Events Invitational 1-2 and improve to 4-3 on the season. Derrick Walker, playing in his second game of the season, recorded his...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Nebraska’s future waits for a night as Trey Palmer, Blackshirts play spoiler to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A determined gleam in his eyes, barely cracking a smile, Garrett Nelson toted The Heroes Trophy that Nebraska football hadn’t hoisted since he was in middle school. The prize for NU’s 24-17 upset of Iowa, the trophy stayed firmly in Nelson’s hands until midfield of Kinnick Stadium, where he veered sharply to his left, a horde of hugging, laughing Huskers in tow.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Iowa

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Iowa game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. The biggest issue during an otherwise impressive day? Nebraska’s inability to generate a ground game....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

The grades: Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 24-17 win over Iowa. Nebraska’s run game, with Anthony Grant at the helm, could not generate much juice. Grant led all of Nebraska’s rushers in carries with 14 and amassed just 6 yards...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd

In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa

In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

9 things to know about Nebraska football's next coach, Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule will take over as the 31st permanent head coach in the history of Nebraska football. Rhule most recently was the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired during this season on Oct 10. Rhule supplants Scott Frost, who served in the role from 2018 until...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NCAA volleyball bracket revealed

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path. As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska

Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball's Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury

The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday's showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 p.m. in a key match for the Big Ten title.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Huskers look to avoid winless weekend against Florida State

Florida State (1-6) C — Naheem McLeod 7-4 So. 3.8. Florida State scouting report: It’s been a rough start for the Seminoles, who come in with just one win — 81-72 over Mercer. Florida State opened the season with four consecutive losses to Stetson, UCF, Troy and Florida.
LINCOLN, NE

Community Policy