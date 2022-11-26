Read full article on original website
Nebraska volleyball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA tournament bracket
The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team learned their path for the Road to Omaha Sunday night as the Devaney Center was selected as one of the opening weekend host sites. Nebraska will host Delaware State Thursday as the No. 5 overall team, and the No. 2 seed, in the Louisville quarter of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament bracket.
Nebraska controls interior in 75-58 win vs. Florida State
The Nebraska men’s basketball team got back in the win column Sunday night with a 75-58 triumph over Florida State in Orlando. The Huskers finish the ESPN Events Invitational 1-2 and improve to 4-3 on the season. Derrick Walker, playing in his second game of the season, recorded his...
McKewon: Nebraska’s future waits for a night as Trey Palmer, Blackshirts play spoiler to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A determined gleam in his eyes, barely cracking a smile, Garrett Nelson toted The Heroes Trophy that Nebraska football hadn’t hoisted since he was in middle school. The prize for NU’s 24-17 upset of Iowa, the trophy stayed firmly in Nelson’s hands until midfield of Kinnick Stadium, where he veered sharply to his left, a horde of hugging, laughing Huskers in tow.
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Iowa
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Iowa game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. The biggest issue during an otherwise impressive day? Nebraska’s inability to generate a ground game....
No. 9 Minnesota spoils No. 5 Nebraska volleyball's senior night with sweep
Senior Night for the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team comes at a difficult time for the Huskers, just one night after a frustrating loss to No. 3 Wisconsin that saw the Badgers clinch the Big Ten Conference on the Devaney Center floor. It also became a night where Nebraska was...
The grades: Nebraska 24, Iowa 17
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 24-17 win over Iowa. Nebraska’s run game, with Anthony Grant at the helm, could not generate much juice. Grant led all of Nebraska’s rushers in carries with 14 and amassed just 6 yards...
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
Nebraska shuts out Iowa in first half as Trey Palmer breaks season receiving yards record
IOWA CITY — Trey Palmer broke the Nebraska single-season record for receiving yards while catching two touchdown passes and the defense forced a pair of quarterback strip sacks to spark the Huskers to a 17-0 halftime lead over shell-shocked Iowa. Palmer erupted for six catches for 138 yards and...
Five questions begging for answers at Matt Rhule’s introductory press conference
Nebraska on Monday will introduce Matt Rhule as its 31st permanent head football coach. The event is just the beginning for the 47-year-old, who will be tasked with assembling his staff, winning over current Huskers and recruiting new ones through the transfer portal and early signing period in December. But...
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa
In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
Amie Just: Don't lose sight of Huskers' Black Friday win amid coaching search
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Garrett Nelson began to sob. While embraced in a postgame hug with one of his coaches, the tears streaking down his face began to smudge his eyeblack. No, these weren’t sad tears. They were ones of jubilation, exhilaration and relief. As a kid from...
Shatel: Win over Iowa could be the start of a very good weekend for Nebraska
IOWA CITY — The best parties just happen. An amazing win. Hoisting a forgotten trophy. A celebration with fans. A curtain call. The thing is, this party might just be getting started. Nebraska stunned Iowa on Friday, right here in the House of Kinnick, knocking the Hawkeyes out of...
9 things to know about Nebraska football's next coach, Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule will take over as the 31st permanent head coach in the history of Nebraska football. Rhule most recently was the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired during this season on Oct 10. Rhule supplants Scott Frost, who served in the role from 2018 until...
'They can’t guard me': Trey Palmer sets Nebraska's single-season receiving yards record
IOWA CITY — For maybe the first time all afternoon, Trey Palmer stood still. Waiting for his moment in front of postgame Big Ten Network television cameras, the receiver shared a long embrace with coach Mickey Joseph, the man he followed from LSU to Nebraska 11 months earlier. Then...
NCAA volleyball bracket revealed
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path. As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.
Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska
Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
The fixer-upper: New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule sets foundations with passion, honesty
Matt Rhule’s greying hair blew in the wind Saturday morning as he stood in front of a national television audience and named the two reasons why he’s coming to Nebraska to coach football. Because he missed coaching. And because it’s Nebraska. Of the two points the 47-year-old...
Nebraska volleyball's Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury
The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday's showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 p.m. in a key match for the Big Ten title.
Huskers look to avoid winless weekend against Florida State
Florida State (1-6) C — Naheem McLeod 7-4 So. 3.8. Florida State scouting report: It’s been a rough start for the Seminoles, who come in with just one win — 81-72 over Mercer. Florida State opened the season with four consecutive losses to Stetson, UCF, Troy and Florida.
