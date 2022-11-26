ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Tigers become bowl eligible with Battle Line victory over Arkansas Razorbacks

By Max Baker
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpFOM_0jNqpCRw00

Missouri’s most complete game came when it needed it most.

The defense struggled at times in the first half but held Arkansas without a second-half touchdown, and the offense looked more polished and in sync than it had in any SEC game this season. Whether that was due to Arkansas’ No. 118 ranked pass defense, the significance of the game or some other reason, it doesn’t matter to anyone right now.

The Tigers are going bowling and the Battle Line Trophy is returning to Columbia after the trophy’s one year stay in Fayetteville, Arkansas, following a 29-27 win over the Razorbacks.

“Nobody wanted to say it, but we just wanted it so bad,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We tried not to make it any bigger than it was . But at the end of the day, we were playing for one more.”

Entering Friday’s matchup, Missouri was 1-4 in one-score games during conference play. Drinkwitz said the team felt like they were always “digging themselves out of a hole” against Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Kentucky. The team’s only close win came against Vanderbilt and, even then, the Tigers nearly coughed up a 17-0 halftime lead.

So when the Tigers handed the ball back to Arkansas twice when leading by two points, it felt all too familiar.

But both times, the defense held. And after Arkansas punted the ball back to quarterback Brady Cook with 2:56 to play, he all but sealed it on a third-down pass to Mekhi Miller with less than two minutes to play. Miller, filling in for the injured Arkansas native Barrett Banister, had practiced the route throughout the week.

“He had a couple of stumbles (during) Tuesday’s practice with it and I kind of questioned him,” Drinkwitz said. “(The coaches) said, ‘No, he’s gonna be the guy.’ He had to make a heck of a catch.”

It was a tale of two halves for Missouri. In the first half, Brady Cook totaled a career-high 115 yards rushing with one score, as well as 153 more yards through the air. He finished with 138 yards on the ground, more than any player (quarterback or running back) for the Tigers all season.

Running back Cody Schrader answered Arkansas’ first TD of the game with a 3-yard run to give Missouri a 10-7 lead. A Cook 9-yard rush extended the lead to 10, but Arkansas scored back-to-back second quarter touchdown drives and took a 21-20 lead into the locker room.

“We just had to buckle down,” defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire said. “We just had to settle down as a defense. We knew that wasn’t us.”

McGuire finished with two sacks one week after separating an AC joint in his shoulder. As a team, the Tigers had seven, the most by Missouri since the season opener in 2021.

In the first half, Cook shared the ball with a variety of his young wideouts, including Mookie Cooper, who had 45 receiving yards after going four games without a reception.

Missouri’s offensive game plan was more aggressive than it had been all year. The Tigers scored on their first three drives of the game, but it was even more indicative when the Tigers came out of halftime and threw three consecutive deep passes.

“Everybody said keep your foot on their necks,” wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who finished with a game-high 130 receiving yards, said. “We’re not going to come out and play conservative.”

On Missouri’s final third-down conversion to Miller, Drinkwitz continued to be aggressive. He said he wasn’t sure if they would have been confident enough to run that play earlier in the season, but today, they were.

That drive was capped off by a 23-yard Luther Burden touchdown reception, his eighth of the season. Missouri failed on the two-point conversion and Drinkwitz said he didn’t regret the decision. Harrison Mevis later added a 29-yard field goal to make it 29-21.

On Arkansas’ next two drives, coach Sam Pittman opted to kick two field goals on 4th-and-short. That included a 4th-and-2 early in the fourth quarter. Cam Little’s 20-yard field goal made it 29-27, but Arkansas never got within field-goal range again to take the lead.

Missouri’s 29 points were the most it has scored in any game this season against a Power Five opponent.

“I’ve re-created the process every week,” Cook said. “No matter what happens, I know my process, what I need to do, what the offense needs to do. It’s just starting to click for us right now.”

Throughout the week, Drinkwitz had tried to quiet talks of bowl eligibility and wanted Missouri to focus on its opponent. But during the team meeting Thursday night, Drinkwitz told his team that he bought 150 “rivalry cigars” to smoke if they were to win.

A representative from the Liberty Bowl was in attendance Friday, but Missouri will have to await its bowl fate until Dec. 4.

Drinkwitz doesn’t have a preference where they’re headed.

“A good one,” Drinkwitz said. “Honestly, I don’t give a crap where we play. It’s a bowl game, it’s a celebration.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Sam Pittman speaks to the 29-27 loss to Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the 29-27 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the last game of the season, Head Coach Sam Pittman sits down with the media to address shortcomings and game notes. He also looks ahead to potential portal action and bowl season.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck

NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
SENECA, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at multiple Columbia residents earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault in relation to The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition

NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital

Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m. The post Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle. Jefferson City police say Jody Nowels, 35, was riding in a car with two people. He was driven to a gas station and to the area of East Capitol Avenue and Marshall Street, according to The post Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them

It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Two men arrested for cashing stolen checks

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia Police Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly cashing stolen checks. According to court documents, officers were called to the Commerce Bank on Bernadette Drive where they were met by bank employees who said 34-year-old Roylee Moore was attempting to cash a stolen check. They had already contacted the person to whom the check belonged and determined that the check had been stolen.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
941
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy