Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Green Bay Packers rookie lineman Sean Rhyan suspended 6 games for NFL violation
Rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan will miss the rest of his rookie season after violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances.
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Packers Player Has Been Suspended For 6 Games
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Rhyan, a three-year starter for UCLA, was selected by the Packers with a third-round pick in the 2022 draft. This six-game suspension will span the remainder to the Packers' regular-season schedule....
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers adds rib injury to broken thumb
Aaron Rodgers did his best to play hurt against the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 12. Rodgers entered the game with a broken thumb, which is an injury he suffered on the last play in Week 5. During the game, the veteran quarterback suffered an injury to his ribs.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers questionable to return vs. Eagles due to oblique injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went back to the locker room to get checked out after suffering an oblique injury in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Packers say he is questionable to return. UPDATE: Rodgers is back on the sideline but out of pads....
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
WBOY
Carter’s halfcourt alley to Giannis lands on SC Top 10
Jevon Carter continues to carve out a spot in Milwaukee, and on Friday night, SportsCenter took notice. The former Mountaineer guard landed on Saturday morning’s SC Top 10 after his 18th start of the season for the Bucks against Cleveland. In the third quarter, he cavalierly lobbed an alley-oop from halfcourt to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the dunk through contact and drew a foul. The play landed at the No. 8 spot on the Top 10.
Bears Make Notable Quarterback Decision Before Sunday's Game
With quarterback Justin Fields limited in practice all week and listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears have made a very notable roster decision. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Bears are elevating quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster today. While...
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly playing through significant thumb injury
After winning consecutive NFL MVP awards, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played nearly as well in 2022. The
Comments / 0