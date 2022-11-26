ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Packers Player Has Been Suspended For 6 Games

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Rhyan, a three-year starter for UCLA, was selected by the Packers with a third-round pick in the 2022 draft. This six-game suspension will span the remainder to the Packers' regular-season schedule....
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers adds rib injury to broken thumb

Aaron Rodgers did his best to play hurt against the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 12. Rodgers entered the game with a broken thumb, which is an injury he suffered on the last play in Week 5. During the game, the veteran quarterback suffered an injury to his ribs.
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
WBOY

Carter’s halfcourt alley to Giannis lands on SC Top 10

Jevon Carter continues to carve out a spot in Milwaukee, and on Friday night, SportsCenter took notice. The former Mountaineer guard landed on Saturday morning’s SC Top 10 after his 18th start of the season for the Bucks against Cleveland. In the third quarter, he cavalierly lobbed an alley-oop from halfcourt to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the dunk through contact and drew a foul. The play landed at the No. 8 spot on the Top 10.
The Spun

Bears Make Notable Quarterback Decision Before Sunday's Game

With quarterback Justin Fields limited in practice all week and listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears have made a very notable roster decision. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Bears are elevating quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster today. While...
