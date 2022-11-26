Read full article on original website
Secondhand Sunday: A new trend a local antique shop hopes stays around
MILWAUKEE — We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Secondhand Sunday?. Secondhand Sunday is a new trend that falls on the holiday weekend where local businesses are hoping more customers come out to shop and support their stores. Good Land...
BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
Where To Buy Or Cut Your Own Fresh Christmas Tree Around Milwaukee
WISCONSIN — People across the Milwaukee area who prefer fresh-cut Christmas trees — whether they cut down trees themselves or buy from a retail lot — shouldn’t have any trouble finding them in 2022, according to a survey of Christmas tree growers by an industry trade group.
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
Let’s All Go Party in Lake Bluff
Those of you who have been attending the Lake Bluff History Museum’s Holiday Home Tour over the past dozen years know all about it and Sunday, December 4 is already marked on your calendars. You know you will be seeing houses chosen for their exquisite holiday decorations–indoors and out. This year there will be a record number of seven houses to visit.
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
Community raises thousands for Racine man after equipment theft
RACINE — Two years ago, Evodio Garcia had a dream of creating his own tree cutting business. He made that dream a reality with a lot of hard work and investing into expensive equipment to get his foot in the door to create Razor Sharp Tree Service. A few...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Isolated showers Sunday with cooler temperatures
There were heavy showers along I-80 but as the rain traveled further north, they are breaking up across the Stateline. A few pockets of heavy showers are possible but for the most part they are southeast of McHenry County towards Chicago. Rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon...
Kenosha Legalizes Backyard Chickens—With Plenty of Red Tape
This week, the city council in Kenosha, Wisconsin, voted to allow residents to raise backyard chickens. The vote was popular with people who like a side of freedom with their fresh eggs. "Give people the right, give them the freedom to choose to have chickens," council member Kellie MacKay said...
Racine man out of business after $4,000 worth of equipment is stolen
RACINE — In just one day, equipment that took Evodio Garcia months to save up for was gone. “I just want my stuff back,” said Garcia. “I took big gambles.”. Garcia owns his own tree-trimming business called Razor Cuts Tree Service. But last week, after coming home from his second job working the overnight shift, Garcia went looking for his gear but says his chainsaws, climbing gear, and harness were nowhere to be found. Total loss: $4,000.
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
Owners share stories of their lives since evacuation
WAUKESHA — Todd and Ricardo Dreger, Horizon West Condominiums owners, shared photos of walls written on inside the now-empty building. Other condo owners wrote nice things on the walls such as good wishes to other residents and how long they lived in the building. One even wrote “Not today Satan!”
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
Skokie Bank of America robbed
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Bank of America in Skokie was robbed Saturday morning, police say. Sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Bank of America located at 3328 West Touhy Avenue was robbed. Skokie police say no one was injured and no one is in custody at this time.
French bulldog puppy, valued at over $3K, stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
olice are investigating the theft of a French bulldog puppy from Arlington Heights two weeks ago. It happened the evening of Nov. 10th at Little Paw Rescue on Palatine Road, officials said. The puppy is valued at over $3,000.
