RACINE — In just one day, equipment that took Evodio Garcia months to save up for was gone. “I just want my stuff back,” said Garcia. “I took big gambles.”. Garcia owns his own tree-trimming business called Razor Cuts Tree Service. But last week, after coming home from his second job working the overnight shift, Garcia went looking for his gear but says his chainsaws, climbing gear, and harness were nowhere to be found. Total loss: $4,000.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO