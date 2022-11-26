ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Secondhand Sunday: A new trend a local antique shop hopes stays around

MILWAUKEE — We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Secondhand Sunday?. Secondhand Sunday is a new trend that falls on the holiday weekend where local businesses are hoping more customers come out to shop and support their stores. Good Land...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Where To Buy Or Cut Your Own Fresh Christmas Tree Around Milwaukee

WISCONSIN — People across the Milwaukee area who prefer fresh-cut Christmas trees — whether they cut down trees themselves or buy from a retail lot — shouldn’t have any trouble finding them in 2022, according to a survey of Christmas tree growers by an industry trade group.
MILWAUKEE, WI
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
PEWAUKEE, WI
classicchicagomagazine.com

Let’s All Go Party in Lake Bluff

Those of you who have been attending the Lake Bluff History Museum’s Holiday Home Tour over the past dozen years know all about it and Sunday, December 4 is already marked on your calendars. You know you will be seeing houses chosen for their exquisite holiday decorations–indoors and out. This year there will be a record number of seven houses to visit.
LAKE BLUFF, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving

DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
DELAVAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Community raises thousands for Racine man after equipment theft

RACINE — Two years ago, Evodio Garcia had a dream of creating his own tree cutting business. He made that dream a reality with a lot of hard work and investing into expensive equipment to get his foot in the door to create Razor Sharp Tree Service. A few...
RACINE, WI
MyStateline.com

Isolated showers Sunday with cooler temperatures

There were heavy showers along I-80 but as the rain traveled further north, they are breaking up across the Stateline. A few pockets of heavy showers are possible but for the most part they are southeast of McHenry County towards Chicago. Rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine man out of business after $4,000 worth of equipment is stolen

RACINE — In just one day, equipment that took Evodio Garcia months to save up for was gone. “I just want my stuff back,” said Garcia. “I took big gambles.”. Garcia owns his own tree-trimming business called Razor Cuts Tree Service. But last week, after coming home from his second job working the overnight shift, Garcia went looking for his gear but says his chainsaws, climbing gear, and harness were nowhere to be found. Total loss: $4,000.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Owners share stories of their lives since evacuation

WAUKESHA — Todd and Ricardo Dreger, Horizon West Condominiums owners, shared photos of walls written on inside the now-empty building. Other condo owners wrote nice things on the walls such as good wishes to other residents and how long they lived in the building. One even wrote “Not today Satan!”
WAUKESHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Skokie Bank of America robbed

SKOKIE, Ill. - A Bank of America in Skokie was robbed Saturday morning, police say. Sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Bank of America located at 3328 West Touhy Avenue was robbed. Skokie police say no one was injured and no one is in custody at this time.
SKOKIE, IL

