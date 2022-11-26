Another nice but hot and humid day is in store to finish off the weekend this Sunday. After breaking the record high of 86F set back in 1979 on Saturday with a actual high of 87F in Miami, we could break today’s record too. If the high reaches the forecast of 88F, that would break the current record of 87F set in 1940. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will also be hot with feels-like temperatures in the 90s but will likely be a couple degrees or so away from reaching the record this date.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO