Click10.com

UVA rising football star, south Florida native D’sean Perry laid to rest

Miami Gardens, FLA – Family and friends of D’Sean Perry gathered for his funeral Saturday evening at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens. “He deeply cared bout his family, wanted to make sure he put his best foot forward every time he stepped out of the door,” Earl Simms, Perry’s former high school football coach at Gulliver Prep, said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Most of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving Day feast, but there many in South Florida who didn’t have one. Too many people are currently struggling to buy the week’s groceries. With the cost of food and most everything else up, South Florida...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: November 27, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff, Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Velez. The full episode can be...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County’s embattled schools superintendent arrived on the job to a district in chaos. There was a scathing grand jury report, her predecessor had been charged with perjury and eventually almost half of her bosses on the school board were suspended and temporarily replaced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Zoo Miami recognizes MDFR with flag presentation at Station 43

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami visited Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station 43 on Saturday in honor of their outstanding service. According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, a flag was presented to fire crews in recognition of being “First Due at the Zoo” and first responders to any kind of emergency as well as providing enrichment to zoo animals.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead in Florida City trailer fire

MIAMI -- A Florida City trailer fire erupted early Sunday morning at SW 344 St. and 187 Ave. Homicide detectives confirm one fatality and two others have been hospitalized.It is currently unknown if this fire impacted other structures. 
FLORIDA CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Record high temperatures reached in South Florida

Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Lori Alhadeff

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week brought big changes to the direction of South Florida schools, and for Broward County in particular. Newly-voter-elected board members were sworn in to replace interim members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and among the first order of business was reversing some of their work.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

FORMER FLORIDA KEYS COMMISSIONER SYLVIA MURPHY PASSES AWAY AT 86

Longtime Upper Keys resident and former Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy passed away on Saturday morning. She was 86. Murphy spent much of her life serving the public between her years as an EMT with Monroe County Emergency Medical Services, where she retired in 1996, and two decades with the Tavernier Volunteer Fire Department.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 people injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed. Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month

Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Record Heat Possible this Sunday in Miami

Another nice but hot and humid day is in store to finish off the weekend this Sunday. After breaking the record high of 86F set back in 1979 on Saturday with a actual high of 87F in Miami, we could break today’s record too. If the high reaches the forecast of 88F, that would break the current record of 87F set in 1940. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will also be hot with feels-like temperatures in the 90s but will likely be a couple degrees or so away from reaching the record this date.
MIAMI, FL

